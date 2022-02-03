Registration was successful!
One Killed, Several Injured by Shooting in US City of Oroville, Police Say
The Oroville Police Department (OPD) received calls saying that there was a shooting inside a Greyhound bus near a local convenience store at about 7:35 p.m. local time on Wednesday (03:35GMT Thursday).The suspect was detained and taken to the Butte County Jail, according to the statementMayor of Oroville Chuck Reynolds said on Facebook that the suspect shot five individuals near the store.
08:25 GMT 03.02.2022
A SWAT team officer moves into position at the scene of an active shooting with a suspect with a high powered rifle in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015.
A SWAT team officer moves into position at the scene of an active shooting with a suspect with a high powered rifle in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
© REUTERS / Mike Blake
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person was killed and several injured following a shooting at a gas station near a convenience store in the US city of Oroville, California, the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said.
The Oroville Police Department (OPD) received calls saying that there was a shooting inside a Greyhound bus near a local convenience store at about 7:35 p.m. local time on Wednesday (03:35GMT Thursday).
"Upon arrival, BCSO deputies and OPD officers located several subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving measures, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and others were transported to local hospitals," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
The suspect was detained and taken to the Butte County Jail, according to the statement
Mayor of Oroville Chuck Reynolds said on Facebook that the suspect shot five individuals near the store.
