https://sputniknews.com/20220203/one-killed-several-injured-by-shooting-in-us-city-of-oroville-police-say-1092710985.html

One Killed, Several Injured by Shooting in US City of Oroville, Police Say

One Killed, Several Injured by Shooting in US City of Oroville, Police Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person was killed and several injured following a shooting at a gas station near a convenience store in the US city of Oroville... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-03T08:25+0000

2022-02-03T08:25+0000

2022-02-03T08:25+0000

us

police

shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102960/76/1029607608_0:200:3500:2169_1920x0_80_0_0_59525190ce98d3a0abc15199b76dfee1.jpg

The Oroville Police Department (OPD) received calls saying that there was a shooting inside a Greyhound bus near a local convenience store at about 7:35 p.m. local time on Wednesday (03:35GMT Thursday).The suspect was detained and taken to the Butte County Jail, according to the statementMayor of Oroville Chuck Reynolds said on Facebook that the suspect shot five individuals near the store.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, police, shooting