International
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/joe-biden-delivers-remarks-on-counterterrorism-op-in-northwestern-syria-that-killed-daesh-leader-1092720633.html
Joe Biden Delivers Remarks on Counterterrorism Op in Northwestern Syria That Killed Daesh Leader
Joe Biden Delivers Remarks on Counterterrorism Op in Northwestern Syria That Killed Daesh Leader
During the overnight raid in Idlib, Daesh* leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi killed himself by detonating a bomb, a senior US administration official... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden has delivered remarks after the announcement that the US military successfully carried out a counterterrorism operation in northwest Syria.He earlier revealed that the United States eliminated Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, the leader of the Daesh terrorist group during the operation.According to a senior Biden administration official cited by Reuters, al-Qurashi set off a bomb that killed himself and members of his family, including women and children. The same source confirmed that civilians were killed in the operation, but claimed that they died after al-Qurashi detonated the explosive device.The comments follow an earlier announcement by Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby, who said that US Special Operations units had successfully completed a counterterrorism mission in northwestern Syria.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
Joe Biden Delivers Remarks on Counterterrorism Op in Northwestern Syria That Killed Daesh Leader

15:24 GMT 03.02.2022 (Updated: 15:25 GMT 03.02.2022)
© Andrew HarnikPresident Joe Biden listens to reporter's questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
President Joe Biden listens to reporter's questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
© Andrew Harnik
During the overnight raid in Idlib, Daesh* leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi killed himself by detonating a bomb, a senior US administration official told Reuters on Thursday.
US President Joe Biden has delivered remarks after the announcement that the US military successfully carried out a counterterrorism operation in northwest Syria.
He earlier revealed that the United States eliminated Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, the leader of the Daesh terrorist group during the operation.
According to a senior Biden administration official cited by Reuters, al-Qurashi set off a bomb that killed himself and members of his family, including women and children. The same source confirmed that civilians were killed in the operation, but claimed that they died after al-Qurashi detonated the explosive device.
The comments follow an earlier announcement by Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby, who said that US Special Operations units had successfully completed a counterterrorism mission in northwestern Syria.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
