Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/eu-parliament-slams-uk-over-northern-irelands-order-to-halt-post-brexit-agri-food-checks-1092728461.html
EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Order to Halt Post-Brexit Agri-Food Checks
EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Order to Halt Post-Brexit Agri-Food Checks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Parliament demanded on Thursday that the United Kingdom respect the post-Brexit rules they agreed with respect to Northern... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-03T18:34+0000
2022-02-03T18:32+0000
uk
eu
brexit
northern ireland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/07/1082003808_0:107:3263:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_dc1189cf891ce38dc565134369a948c7.jpg
Northern Irish agriculture minister Edwin Poots announced on Wednesday that border checks on food and agricultural goods coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK would be halted at midnight."The UK Government should ensure respect for the international obligations into which it has entered. Reneging on the provisions of these agreements undermines the credibility and trustworthiness of our partners," a statement by leading EU lawmakers read.The European Parliament said the contentious protocol would not be renegotiated since it was "sufficiently flexible" to solve all practical challenges.The United Kingdom and the European Union signed the so-called Ireland protocol before Brexit designed to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland but effectively creating one between parts of the UK, much to the discontent of Irish unionists.Northern Ireland's First Minister Paul Givan has announced his resignation, effective Friday midnight, amid tensions in the governing Democratic Unionist Party.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/07/1082003808_266:0:2997:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_74c0c620ca2a5ce33726b161557281c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, eu, brexit, northern ireland

EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Order to Halt Post-Brexit Agri-Food Checks

18:34 GMT 03.02.2022
© AP Photo / Peter MorrisonA man walks past graffiti reading "No Irish sea border" in the mainly loyalist Donegal road area of South Belfast, Northern Ireland, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021
A man walks past graffiti reading No Irish sea border in the mainly loyalist Donegal road area of South Belfast, Northern Ireland, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
© AP Photo / Peter Morrison
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Parliament demanded on Thursday that the United Kingdom respect the post-Brexit rules they agreed with respect to Northern Irish trade with the Irish Republic.
Northern Irish agriculture minister Edwin Poots announced on Wednesday that border checks on food and agricultural goods coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK would be halted at midnight.
"The UK Government should ensure respect for the international obligations into which it has entered. Reneging on the provisions of these agreements undermines the credibility and trustworthiness of our partners," a statement by leading EU lawmakers read.
The European Parliament said the contentious protocol would not be renegotiated since it was "sufficiently flexible" to solve all practical challenges.
The United Kingdom and the European Union signed the so-called Ireland protocol before Brexit designed to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland but effectively creating one between parts of the UK, much to the discontent of Irish unionists.
Northern Ireland's First Minister Paul Givan has announced his resignation, effective Friday midnight, amid tensions in the governing Democratic Unionist Party.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese