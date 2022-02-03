Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/northern-ireland-first-minister-paul-givan-steps-down-1092726154.html
Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan Steps Down
Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan Steps Down
The official announced his resignation less than a day after senior Democratic Unionist Party leader and Northern Ireland minister of agriculture Edwin Poots... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-03T16:41+0000
2022-02-03T17:01+0000
northern ireland
brexit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
First Minister of Northern Ireland Paul Givan resigned from his post on Thursday, publishing a letter of resignation on Twitter."It has been the privilege of my lifetime to serve as First Minister of Northern Ireland...Holding this office is one that comes with a heavy responsibility and I have often felt the weight of this burden, to do what is right for all our people," Givan, who took up the job in June 2021, wrote."The consent principle is a cornerstone of the Belfast Agreement and it is my earnest desire that all sections of the community will soon be able to give that consent to the restoration of a fully functioning Executive through a resolution to the issues that have regrettably brought us to this point," Givan wrote.Givan's Democratic Unionist Party has protested the Northern Ireland Protocol - the Brexit-affiliated agreement applicable to Northern Ireland designed to prevent a hard border from being set up between the British territory and the Republic of Ireland.In accordance with Northern Ireland's power sharing arrangements, Givan's deputy, Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Fein, also has to step down.
northern ireland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
northern ireland, brexit

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan Steps Down

16:41 GMT 03.02.2022 (Updated: 17:01 GMT 03.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The official announced his resignation less than a day after senior Democratic Unionist Party leader and Northern Ireland minister of agriculture Edwin Poots announced that checks on food products at Northern Ireland ports would be scrapped.
First Minister of Northern Ireland Paul Givan resigned from his post on Thursday, publishing a letter of resignation on Twitter.
"It has been the privilege of my lifetime to serve as First Minister of Northern Ireland...Holding this office is one that comes with a heavy responsibility and I have often felt the weight of this burden, to do what is right for all our people," Givan, who took up the job in June 2021, wrote.

Characterizing himself as a "committed devolutionist," Givan expressed concerns that Northern Ireland's institutions were "being tested once again" and that "the delicate balance created by the Belfast and St. Andrews Agreements has been impacted by the agreement made by the United Kingdom Government and the European Union which created the Northern Ireland Protocol."

"The consent principle is a cornerstone of the Belfast Agreement and it is my earnest desire that all sections of the community will soon be able to give that consent to the restoration of a fully functioning Executive through a resolution to the issues that have regrettably brought us to this point," Givan wrote.
Givan's Democratic Unionist Party has protested the Northern Ireland Protocol - the Brexit-affiliated agreement applicable to Northern Ireland designed to prevent a hard border from being set up between the British territory and the Republic of Ireland.
In accordance with Northern Ireland's power sharing arrangements, Givan's deputy, Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Fein, also has to step down.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese