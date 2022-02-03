Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan Steps Down

First Minister of Northern Ireland Paul Givan resigned from his post on Thursday, publishing a letter of resignation on Twitter."It has been the privilege of my lifetime to serve as First Minister of Northern Ireland...Holding this office is one that comes with a heavy responsibility and I have often felt the weight of this burden, to do what is right for all our people," Givan, who took up the job in June 2021, wrote."The consent principle is a cornerstone of the Belfast Agreement and it is my earnest desire that all sections of the community will soon be able to give that consent to the restoration of a fully functioning Executive through a resolution to the issues that have regrettably brought us to this point," Givan wrote.Givan's Democratic Unionist Party has protested the Northern Ireland Protocol - the Brexit-affiliated agreement applicable to Northern Ireland designed to prevent a hard border from being set up between the British territory and the Republic of Ireland.In accordance with Northern Ireland's power sharing arrangements, Givan's deputy, Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Fein, also has to step down.
The official announced his resignation less than a day after senior Democratic Unionist Party leader and Northern Ireland minister of agriculture Edwin Poots announced that checks on food products at Northern Ireland ports would be scrapped.
Characterizing himself as a "committed devolutionist," Givan expressed concerns that Northern Ireland's institutions were "being tested once again" and that "the delicate balance created by the Belfast and St. Andrews Agreements has been impacted by the agreement made by the United Kingdom Government and the European Union which created the Northern Ireland Protocol."
