https://sputniknews.com/20220203/northern-ireland-first-minister-paul-givan-steps-down-1092726154.html

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan Steps Down

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan Steps Down

The official announced his resignation less than a day after senior Democratic Unionist Party leader and Northern Ireland minister of agriculture Edwin Poots... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-03T16:41+0000

2022-02-03T16:41+0000

2022-02-03T17:01+0000

northern ireland

brexit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

First Minister of Northern Ireland Paul Givan resigned from his post on Thursday, publishing a letter of resignation on Twitter."It has been the privilege of my lifetime to serve as First Minister of Northern Ireland...Holding this office is one that comes with a heavy responsibility and I have often felt the weight of this burden, to do what is right for all our people," Givan, who took up the job in June 2021, wrote."The consent principle is a cornerstone of the Belfast Agreement and it is my earnest desire that all sections of the community will soon be able to give that consent to the restoration of a fully functioning Executive through a resolution to the issues that have regrettably brought us to this point," Givan wrote.Givan's Democratic Unionist Party has protested the Northern Ireland Protocol - the Brexit-affiliated agreement applicable to Northern Ireland designed to prevent a hard border from being set up between the British territory and the Republic of Ireland.In accordance with Northern Ireland's power sharing arrangements, Givan's deputy, Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Fein, also has to step down.

northern ireland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

northern ireland, brexit