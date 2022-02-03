Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: US 'Removed' Daesh Leader al-Qurashi 'From Battlefield' in Overnight Raid in Syria, Biden Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/eu-may-take-action-if-it-sees-transition-of-power-in-mali-obstructed-1092717814.html
EU May Take Action If it Sees Transition of Power in Mali Obstructed
EU May Take Action If it Sees Transition of Power in Mali Obstructed
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - If there is any obstruction of the transition of power in Mali, the European Union will take action, European Commission spokesperson Nabila... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-03T12:42+0000
2022-02-03T12:42+0000
mali
eu
transition
power
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092288728_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b96fcb7fb6041cee62a106b1131f8fb.jpg
The transitional government of Mali announced on Monday that the French ambassador to Bamako must leave the country in the next 72 hours in response to "hostile and outrageous" remarks of Paris, citing French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's criticism of the "military junta" that came to power in the west African nation and its "irresponsible measures."Mali has seen two military coups in the last two years, in August of 2020 and in May of 2021. The Military Council, led by Vice President Assimi Goita, took over the country and announced presidential and parliamentary elections next year. Goita was declared president of the transitional period by the country's constitutional court. In November 2021, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said that the general election, which was supposed to end the transition period, will have to be postponed from February 2022 to 2025 due to the volatile security situation.
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092288728_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f6b5a4ebdaf98f4b91d6a5550219f739.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mali, eu, transition, power

EU May Take Action If it Sees Transition of Power in Mali Obstructed

12:42 GMT 03.02.2022
© REUTERS / PAUL LORGERIESupporters participate in a demonstration called by Mali transitional government after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions in Bamako, Mali, January 14, 2022.
Supporters participate in a demonstration called by Mali transitional government after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions in Bamako, Mali, January 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
© REUTERS / PAUL LORGERIE
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - If there is any obstruction of the transition of power in Mali, the European Union will take action, European Commission spokesperson Nabila Massrali said.
The transitional government of Mali announced on Monday that the French ambassador to Bamako must leave the country in the next 72 hours in response to "hostile and outrageous" remarks of Paris, citing French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's criticism of the "military junta" that came to power in the west African nation and its "irresponsible measures."
"If there is any kind of obstruction to transition, we have always been very clear, there is a framework has been set up by the council, voted unanimously by member states, to take action against anybody holding up transition in Mali," she said at a briefing.
Mali has seen two military coups in the last two years, in August of 2020 and in May of 2021. The Military Council, led by Vice President Assimi Goita, took over the country and announced presidential and parliamentary elections next year. Goita was declared president of the transitional period by the country's constitutional court.
In November 2021, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said that the general election, which was supposed to end the transition period, will have to be postponed from February 2022 to 2025 due to the volatile security situation.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese