Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220202/us-national-debt-hits-record-high-of-over-30-trillion-treasury-department-says-1092674919.html
US National Debt Hits Record High of Over $30 Trillion
US National Debt Hits Record High of Over $30 Trillion
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The national debt of the United States has reached a record high of $30.012 trillion amid a significant increase in government borrowings... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-02T06:06+0000
2022-02-02T06:19+0000
us department of the treasury
us
debt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082765027_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_754bb15463929fbd616a46d538979347.jpg
The debt shows almost a $7 trillion rise compared with late January 2020, when COVID-19 had not yet hit the US economy.Financial experts interviewed by US media said the new maximum was reached several years earlier than the country's authorities predicted as a result of trillions spent on fighting the pandemic. According to the New York Times, the additional expenses in recent years included increased amounts of the unemployment benefit, enhanced support for small businesses and incentive payments.Most of economists agree that the record US national debt does not indicate a problem, since the country's economy continues to grow despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the interest rate remains low.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082765027_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0428159cb2b2da981bf02ea5bcdcf60b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us department of the treasury, us, debt

US National Debt Hits Record High of Over $30 Trillion

06:06 GMT 02.02.2022 (Updated: 06:19 GMT 02.02.2022)
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyThis June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The U.S. Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of nations labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December
This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The U.S. Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of nations labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2022
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The national debt of the United States has reached a record high of $30.012 trillion amid a significant increase in government borrowings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and additional costs of supporting health care, according to data released by the US Department of the Treasury.
The debt shows almost a $7 trillion rise compared with late January 2020, when COVID-19 had not yet hit the US economy.
Financial experts interviewed by US media said the new maximum was reached several years earlier than the country's authorities predicted as a result of trillions spent on fighting the pandemic. According to the New York Times, the additional expenses in recent years included increased amounts of the unemployment benefit, enhanced support for small businesses and incentive payments.
Most of economists agree that the record US national debt does not indicate a problem, since the country's economy continues to grow despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the interest rate remains low.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese