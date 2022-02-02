Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
UK PM Johnson Faces Questions About Ukraine and Sue Gray's Report at the House of Commons
https://sputniknews.com/20220202/proximity-of-us-labs-to-russian-borders-poses-high-risk-health-watchdog-says-1092683196.html
Proximity of US Labs to Russian Borders Poses High Risk, Health Watchdog Says
Proximity of US Labs to Russian Borders Poses High Risk, Health Watchdog Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The risks posed by the proximity of US-funded biological laboratories to the Russian borders are very high and can be mitigated by the... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-02T11:43+0000
2022-02-02T11:43+0000
world
russia
laboratories
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106862/51/1068625170_0:130:1280:850_1920x0_80_0_0_17f17888407c4994a53763f5f7561370.jpg
"One of the biological risks is the development of synthetic biology. Our vaccines are assembled from various amino acids, they simulate the proteins of a particular pathogen. But in the same way, today it is possible to assemble a pathogen. Of course, the risks are very high. We and colleagues from other departments understand this. We are fighting the threat," Popova said.The "Sanitary Shield" package of legislative and executive measures is one of the elements of protecting the Russian population from such threats, Popova noted and urged the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to join the facility.In 2019, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev announced that the United States had put more than 200 biological laboratories into operation around the world, including in countries neighbouring Russia, such as Georgia and Ukraine.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106862/51/1068625170_97:0:1230:850_1920x0_80_0_0_528aa2328ef6ee8e053cda2977c24d69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, laboratories

Proximity of US Labs to Russian Borders Poses High Risk, Health Watchdog Says

11:43 GMT 02.02.2022
CC0 / / Central Public Health Reference Laboratory in Tbilisi, Georgia
Central Public Health Reference Laboratory in Tbilisi, Georgia - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The risks posed by the proximity of US-funded biological laboratories to the Russian borders are very high and can be mitigated by the so-called Sanitary Shield facilities, among other things, Anna Popova, the head of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said.
"One of the biological risks is the development of synthetic biology. Our vaccines are assembled from various amino acids, they simulate the proteins of a particular pathogen. But in the same way, today it is possible to assemble a pathogen. Of course, the risks are very high. We and colleagues from other departments understand this. We are fighting the threat," Popova said.
The "Sanitary Shield" package of legislative and executive measures is one of the elements of protecting the Russian population from such threats, Popova noted and urged the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to join the facility.
"The [CIS] space is common, and we have common measures. Of course, the 'Shield' must be common today. We have an instruction from the President of the Russian Federation to cooperate with colleagues from CIS countries in order to help them restore lost research base for working with pathogens of a high hazard class," Popova said.
In 2019, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev announced that the United States had put more than 200 biological laboratories into operation around the world, including in countries neighbouring Russia, such as Georgia and Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese