Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
UK PM Johnson Faces Questions About Ukraine and Sue Gray's Report at the House of Commons
https://sputniknews.com/20220202/machine-gun-kelly-under-fire-for-comment-on-his-underage-crush-kendall-jenner-in-resurfaced-clip-1092678950.html
Machine Gun Kelly Under Fire for Comment on His Underage 'Crush' Kendall Jenner in Resurfaced Clip
Machine Gun Kelly Under Fire for Comment on His Underage 'Crush' Kendall Jenner in Resurfaced Clip
The rapper reportedly defended his comments in an interview by referring to popular musicians who dated underage girls. 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-02T11:06+0000
2022-02-02T11:07+0000
us
machine gun kelly
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083808673_0:399:2049:1551_1920x0_80_0_0_5522854d95a2ce1b9256d31dee413f30.jpg
Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has landed in hot water after an old clip resurfaced on TikTok where he said he would not wait for model Kendall Jenner to turn 18 before making a move on her.Kelly made the comment in an interview with Fuse back in 2013, when he was 23 at the time and Kendall was 17 and living in Los Angeles, where the legal age of consent is 18. When asked by the host who his first celebrity crush was, the musician said: “I don't care who my first celebrity crush was because right now it's Kendall Jenner...Don't let me move to LA. Oof, I'm finding her."The host then asked Kelly if he was "counting down the days" until Jenner turned 18, and Kelly replied: "I’m not waiting until she’s 18, I’ll go now. I’m 23, dog, I’m not like a creepy age, y’know what I’m saying?" There are "no limits" when people are famous, the rapper added. After the clip emerged online, many social media users slammed the musician for his comments."Repulsive - he thinks because he is famous he can mess with kids," one person wrote, while another said: “I didn’t think it could get worse but then he just kept going..."The rapper, who is now engaged to actress Megan Fox, reportedly defended his comments about Jenner by saying that there have been many musicians, including Robert Plant and Axl Rose, who dated underage girls.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083808673_0:207:2049:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_9da261299ded55144d8e487bb4aed869.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, machine gun kelly

Machine Gun Kelly Under Fire for Comment on His Underage 'Crush' Kendall Jenner in Resurfaced Clip

11:06 GMT 02.02.2022 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 02.02.2022)
© AFP 2022 / EMMA MCINTYREMachine Gun Kelly, winner of the Alternative Rock Album of the Year award for 'Tickets To My Downfall,' attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California
Machine Gun Kelly, winner of the Alternative Rock Album of the Year award for 'Tickets To My Downfall,' attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / EMMA MCINTYRE
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The rapper reportedly defended his comments in an interview by referring to popular musicians who dated underage girls.
Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has landed in hot water after an old clip resurfaced on TikTok where he said he would not wait for model Kendall Jenner to turn 18 before making a move on her.
Kelly made the comment in an interview with Fuse back in 2013, when he was 23 at the time and Kendall was 17 and living in Los Angeles, where the legal age of consent is 18.
When asked by the host who his first celebrity crush was, the musician said:
“I don't care who my first celebrity crush was because right now it's Kendall Jenner...Don't let me move to LA. Oof, I'm finding her."
The host then asked Kelly if he was "counting down the days" until Jenner turned 18, and Kelly replied: "I’m not waiting until she’s 18, I’ll go now. I’m 23, dog, I’m not like a creepy age, y’know what I’m saying?" There are "no limits" when people are famous, the rapper added.
After the clip emerged online, many social media users slammed the musician for his comments.
"Repulsive - he thinks because he is famous he can mess with kids," one person wrote, while another said: “I didn’t think it could get worse but then he just kept going..."
The rapper, who is now engaged to actress Megan Fox, reportedly defended his comments about Jenner by saying that there have been many musicians, including Robert Plant and Axl Rose, who dated underage girls.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese