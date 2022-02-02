https://sputniknews.com/20220202/machine-gun-kelly-under-fire-for-comment-on-his-underage-crush-kendall-jenner-in-resurfaced-clip-1092678950.html

Machine Gun Kelly Under Fire for Comment on His Underage 'Crush' Kendall Jenner in Resurfaced Clip

The rapper reportedly defended his comments in an interview by referring to popular musicians who dated underage girls. 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has landed in hot water after an old clip resurfaced on TikTok where he said he would not wait for model Kendall Jenner to turn 18 before making a move on her.Kelly made the comment in an interview with Fuse back in 2013, when he was 23 at the time and Kendall was 17 and living in Los Angeles, where the legal age of consent is 18. When asked by the host who his first celebrity crush was, the musician said: “I don't care who my first celebrity crush was because right now it's Kendall Jenner...Don't let me move to LA. Oof, I'm finding her."The host then asked Kelly if he was "counting down the days" until Jenner turned 18, and Kelly replied: "I’m not waiting until she’s 18, I’ll go now. I’m 23, dog, I’m not like a creepy age, y’know what I’m saying?" There are "no limits" when people are famous, the rapper added. After the clip emerged online, many social media users slammed the musician for his comments."Repulsive - he thinks because he is famous he can mess with kids," one person wrote, while another said: “I didn’t think it could get worse but then he just kept going..."The rapper, who is now engaged to actress Megan Fox, reportedly defended his comments about Jenner by saying that there have been many musicians, including Robert Plant and Axl Rose, who dated underage girls.

