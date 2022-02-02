https://sputniknews.com/20220202/johnson-i-will-comply-with-the-law-over-parties-1092685744.html

UK PM Boris Johnson: I Will Comply With Law Concerning Parties

A report by senior civil servant Sue Gray on the "partygate" allegations was published on Monday, and the police investigation into the parties continues. 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been fielding questions from MPs during a regular session at the House of Commons on Wednesday. The Labour Party's Abena Oppong-Asare asked him whether he would resign if he received a Fixed Penalty Notice from the Met Police as a result of their "partygate" investigation. "Of course I will comply with the law, but I've got to wait for the process to be completed," Johnson answered. The Prime Minister also said he would get on with the job of governing, in response to an MP on his own side who was planning to submit a letter of no confidence in Johnson. The British Prime Minister has been repeatedly pressed by lawmakers to step down after revelations surfaced both in the media and in a report by a senior government official that parties were held in Downing Street in 2020-21, a time when strict COVID-related guidelines were in place throughout the UK. Johnson admitted that he attended one of the gatherings in May 2020 which he thought was a work event; he apologised and later promised that the report into the parties would be published in full.Since then, details of more parties at No 10 have been leaked to the media, resulting in lawmakers declaring their intention to submit a letter of no confidence in Johnson. The Prime Minister has been refusing to comment on calls by some lawmakers for him to resign, saying only that it is important to wait for the "partygate" report to be published and the Met Police investigation into the matter to be completed.

