UK PM Johnson Faces Questions About Ukraine and Sue Gray's Report at the House of Commons

The Q&A session comes the day following Johnson's visit to Ukraine, where he met President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss tensions with Russia and voice... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

boris johnson

uk

Watch a live broadcast from London where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking questions from MPs during a regular session at the House of Commons on Wednesday, 2 February. On Tuesday, Johnson arrived in Kiev to have talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and confirm Britain's support for Ukraine amid tensions between Russia, NATO and the US amid Western claims that Moscow plans to invade Ukraine, something that Russia strongly denies.Earlier this week, British PM was expected to hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin but Johnson postponed the call amid the "partygate" scandal. These will also be the first PMQs since senior civil servant Sue Gray published her initial findings into the allegedly lockdown-flaunting parties held in and around 10 Downing Street and Whitehall during the Covid pandemic. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

boris johnson, uk