UN Security Council Holds Meetings on Ukraine Crisis; Ethiopia & Eritrea Unite for China Cooperation

The UN Security Council is meeting on the Ukraine crisis as the US argues with allies over the probability of a Russian invasion. 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ritter discusses his latest article in which he says that Russia has a well-reasoned plan to force the issue on their border security demands. Meanwhile, the US is fighting with its "allies" over sanctions and the probability of a Russian invasion in Ukraine.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the US economy. The pandemic economy has pushed rents up 40% in some cities. Also, the Federal Reserve is considering fiscal maneuvers that may create the dynamics for a deep recession.Rafiki Morris, organizer for the All African People Revolutionary Party, fine artist, and coordinating committee member for the Black Alliance for Peace, joins us to discuss Africa. Several of the recent coups and coup attempts in Africa were done by US-trained military personnel. Also, the US-trained Sudan military strongman who took over the government is now meeting with US State Department personnel as he names his new government.Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss Ukraine. Nick Davies and Medea Benjamin have penned an excellent piece in which they fill in the blanks about the Ukraine crisis that have been conspicuously left out by the mainstream media.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran's foreign minister has condemned recent attacks on Baghdad's airport, arguing that they can destabilize the country. Also, the US is hanging on to its occupation in the Middle East, but imperial overstretch is making it more difficult for the empire to continue its quest for hegemony in the oil-rich region.Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss an oil spill in the Amazon. Indigenous environmental defenders are protesting a recent pipeline burst in the equatorial Amazon that has spewed crude oil onto the banks of the Coca River. Up to 60,000 people live downstream from the location of the spill and they depend on the river for living.Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss Ethiopia. The US is dipping its hands into the fragile political situation in Ethiopia. Meanwhile, the government of Ethiopia is working together with the government of Eritrea to enhance economic cooperation with China.Robert Fantina, journalist and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. The US Congress is working to enshrine President Trump's landmark Abraham Accords deal with Israel. Many security observers find it remarkable that, while promoted as a road to peace, the deal seems to be centered around weapons sales.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

