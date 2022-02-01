https://sputniknews.com/20220201/eyes-on-ukraine-and-indigenous-tribes-win-victories-in-california-and-virginia-1092648540.html

Eyes on Ukraine and Indigenous Tribes Win Victories in California and Virginia

Eyes on Ukraine and Indigenous Tribes Win Victories in California and Virginia

Convoy for Freedom rolls into Canada over Covid mandates, more flame-throwing rhetoric from the UK and US over Ukraine and native tribes win small land use victories.

Eyes on Ukraine and Indigenous Tribes Win Victories in California and Virginia Convoy for Freedom rolls into Canada over Covid mandates, more flame throwing rhetoric from the UK and US over Ukraine and native tribes win small land use victories.

At the top of the show, Dr. Kenneth Surin: Professor Emeritus of literature, religion and critical theory at Duke University joins to talk about the escalating tensions in Ukraine and how the UK and US continue to fan the flames in the region.For the next segment, John Kane: Mohawk activist and educator, producer and Host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast, and co-host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio NY joins John and Michelle to talk about a recent story involving a California redwood forest that’s officially been returned to a group of Native tribes.During the second hour, Daniel Mc Adams: Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity. And co-Producer/co-Host, Ron Paul Liberty Report which can be heard on YouTube. Daniel served as the foreign affairs, civil liberties, and defense/intel policy advisor to U.S. Congressman Ron Paul MD (R) TX from 2001 to 2012. Daniel joined the Misfits to talk about the GOP and Trump’s latest speech over the weekend in Texas. Daniel points out that Democrats live in illusion over the rising support of working-class Hispanics, Many of whom voted for Trump after hearing Biden, during his campaign threatened to end oil drilling in the region.Next on the show, A month ago, the Virginia State Water Control Board handed the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a crucial permit for crossing streams and wetlands. But last week, the federal Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals rescinded the approval the pipeline had won from the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management to build across a section of the Jefferson National Forest in Giles and Montgomery counties in Virginia. To talk about this victory with Michelle and John they were joined by Rose, a volunteer for Appalachians Against Pipelines. Rose explained that it took several direct action protests to win the reversal and stall the development of the pipeline.The Misfits sign-off till tomorrow.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

