https://sputniknews.com/20220131/north-korea-trying-to-amplify-provocation-with-missile-tests-japanese-defence-minister-says-1092632178.html

North Korea Trying to Amplify Provocation With Missile Tests, Japanese Defence Minister Says

North Korea Trying to Amplify Provocation With Missile Tests, Japanese Defence Minister Says

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Minister of Defense, Nobuo Kishi, said on Monday that North Korea's latest missile tests are aimed at steadily increasing the "level... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-31T06:59+0000

2022-01-31T06:59+0000

2022-01-31T06:59+0000

dprk

asia & pacific

japan

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

hwasong-12

missile

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105692/11/1056921109_0:182:3500:2151_1920x0_80_0_0_0a2950bc05dfd6164a4d79374f07c49e.jpg

The Sunday launch of the Hwasong-12 missile, which had a range of 4,500 kilometres (2,796 miles), is North Korea's longest-range missile test since the test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017.The Sunday launch was North Korea's seventh since the start of 2022.According to the South Korean military, the Hwasong-12 missile was fired from North Korea's Jagang Province toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday and flew about 800 kilometres (497 miles) with the maximum altitude reaching 2,000 kilometres (1,243 miles).The same estimates were given by Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, who said that the missile fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone after around 30 minutes of flight. The US Indo-Pacific Command said shortly after the Sunday test-firing that it posed no immediate threat to the US and its allies.

japan

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

dprk, asia & pacific, japan, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), hwasong-12, missile