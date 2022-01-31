Registration was successful!
North Korea Trying to Amplify Provocation With Missile Tests, Japanese Defence Minister Says
North Korea Trying to Amplify Provocation With Missile Tests, Japanese Defence Minister Says
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Minister of Defense, Nobuo Kishi, said on Monday that North Korea's latest missile tests are aimed at steadily increasing the "level...
The Sunday launch of the Hwasong-12 missile, which had a range of 4,500 kilometres (2,796 miles), is North Korea's longest-range missile test since the test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017.The Sunday launch was North Korea's seventh since the start of 2022.According to the South Korean military, the Hwasong-12 missile was fired from North Korea's Jagang Province toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday and flew about 800 kilometres (497 miles) with the maximum altitude reaching 2,000 kilometres (1,243 miles).The same estimates were given by Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, who said that the missile fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone after around 30 minutes of flight. The US Indo-Pacific Command said shortly after the Sunday test-firing that it posed no immediate threat to the US and its allies.
dprk, asia & pacific, japan, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), hwasong-12, missile

North Korea Trying to Amplify Provocation With Missile Tests, Japanese Defence Minister Says

06:59 GMT 31.01.2022
A missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 30, 2017.
A missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 30, 2017.
© REUTERS / KCNA
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Minister of Defense, Nobuo Kishi, said on Monday that North Korea's latest missile tests are aimed at steadily increasing the "level of provocations" internationally.
The Sunday launch of the Hwasong-12 missile, which had a range of 4,500 kilometres (2,796 miles), is North Korea's longest-range missile test since the test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017.

"Undoubtedly, North Korea seeks to further improve missile technologies and their operational capabilities, including the practical use of long-range ballistic missiles, as well as unilaterally increase the level of provocations of the international community. This is absolutely unacceptable", Kishi said during a press conference.

The Sunday launch was North Korea's seventh since the start of 2022.
According to the South Korean military, the Hwasong-12 missile was fired from North Korea's Jagang Province toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday and flew about 800 kilometres (497 miles) with the maximum altitude reaching 2,000 kilometres (1,243 miles).
Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on July 29, 2017
Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on July 29, 2017
Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on July 29, 2017
© REUTERS / KCNA
The same estimates were given by Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, who said that the missile fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone after around 30 minutes of flight. The US Indo-Pacific Command said shortly after the Sunday test-firing that it posed no immediate threat to the US and its allies.
