Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220131/nato-chief-calls-for-europe-to-diversify-its-energy-supplies--1092628216.html
NATO Chief Calls For Europe to Diversify its Energy Supplies
NATO Chief Calls For Europe to Diversify its Energy Supplies
On Sunday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg suggested that Europe diversify its energy supply. 31.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-31T02:21+0000
2022-01-31T02:21+0000
europe
energy
nato
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092254234_0:0:3193:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_270f0d76f3e75b202fd450793b556f50.jpg
Russia, which supplies close to a third of Europe’s natural gas, was not directly referenced, but the recent escalation in tensions between Russia and NATO over Ukraine is thought by some to be a catalyst for his comments.A report out of the United Kingdom suggested that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent. Moscow has consistently dismissed the accusations as incorrect and politically motivated.NATO allies have discussed wide-ranging sanctions and military action should Russia invade Ukraine. However, the European Union, of which many nations are NATO members, is heavily dependent on Russian energy exports.In 2019, 60.7% of the EU’s energy came from imports. Russia was the largest supplier of coal, crude oil, and natural gas, and, over the past decade, the EU has become increasingly reliant on Russian natural gas.The growing demand for Russian natural gas led to the development of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The pipeline runs under the Baltic sea connecting Russia and Germany and has long been a politically divisive topic within NATO.One primary stated concern was the ability for Russia to use energy as a bargaining chip. The pipeline was completed in September of 2021.Europe is also in the midst of an energy crisis. The continent had to dip into energy reserves during an exceptionally hot summer and has seen lower than anticipated energy production from wind turbines.In the fourth quarter of 2021, natural gas prices at the Dutch TTF contract, the European benchmark, were at a record high of $31.14/MMBtu. Prices have dropped in the first quarter of 2022, but supply remains low compared to recent historical averages.
https://sputniknews.com/20150327/1020100925.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092254234_462:0:3193:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1134f33f5f06e727abcad9423c5c2db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, energy, nato, ukraine

NATO Chief Calls For Europe to Diversify its Energy Supplies

02:21 GMT 31.01.2022
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERONNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2022
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
On Sunday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg suggested that Europe diversify its energy supply.
Stoltenberg said, “We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it demonstrates the vulnerability of being too dependent on one supplier of natural gas and that’s the reason why NATO allies agree that we need to work and focus on diversification of supplies.”
Russia, which supplies close to a third of Europe’s natural gas, was not directly referenced, but the recent escalation in tensions between Russia and NATO over Ukraine is thought by some to be a catalyst for his comments.
A report out of the United Kingdom suggested that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent. Moscow has consistently dismissed the accusations as incorrect and politically motivated.
NATO allies have discussed wide-ranging sanctions and military action should Russia invade Ukraine. However, the European Union, of which many nations are NATO members, is heavily dependent on Russian energy exports.
Debate Over European Energy Union Heating Up Brussels - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2015
Debate Over European Energy Union Heating Up Brussels
27 March 2015, 16:09 GMT
In 2019, 60.7% of the EU’s energy came from imports. Russia was the largest supplier of coal, crude oil, and natural gas, and, over the past decade, the EU has become increasingly reliant on Russian natural gas.
The growing demand for Russian natural gas led to the development of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The pipeline runs under the Baltic sea connecting Russia and Germany and has long been a politically divisive topic within NATO.
One primary stated concern was the ability for Russia to use energy as a bargaining chip. The pipeline was completed in September of 2021.
Europe is also in the midst of an energy crisis. The continent had to dip into energy reserves during an exceptionally hot summer and has seen lower than anticipated energy production from wind turbines.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, natural gas prices at the Dutch TTF contract, the European benchmark, were at a record high of $31.14/MMBtu. Prices have dropped in the first quarter of 2022, but supply remains low compared to recent historical averages.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese