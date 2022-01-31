https://sputniknews.com/20220131/mandatory-vaccination-opponents-in-western-australia-demand-arrest-of-state-premier-reports-say-1092636109.html

Mandatory Vaccination Opponents in Western Australia Demand Arrest of State Premier, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 200 people have gathered outside of the Perth police station in the Australian state of Western Australia to protest against mandatory... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

The state's new coronavirus regulations entered force on Monday, barring anyone who is aged at least 16 and not double-vaccinated from accessing most public venues, including hospitals and nursing homes.According to the 7News broadcaster, the protesters tried to enter the police station to present a petition demanding the arrest of McGowan and Beazley. They were denied entry on account of being unmasked, but their papers were reportedly accepted.The protest was peaceful for the most part, with only a few participants yelling at reporters.Protests against restrictions considered overly radical are not rare in Australia. While protesters claim that the restrictions constitute a breach of their freedoms, the government insists the regulations is prompted by health concerns.

