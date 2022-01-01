Registration was successful!
Australian Man Sets Himself on Fire in 'Protest Against Vaccine Mandates' - Video
Australian Man Sets Himself on Fire in 'Protest Against Vaccine Mandates' - Video
Vaccine mandates have been one of the reasons for violent clashes between protesters and police in the Australian state of Victoria for the past few months. 01.01.2022, Sputnik International
A man set himself and his car on fire in Melbourne on Saturday, media reported.According to witnesses, the man was heard screaming about "COVID-19 vaccine mandates currently in place in Victoria".Emergency services were called to Church Street, Richmond at about 8pm on 1 January. The firefighters poured water on the man to extinguish the fire and later he was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries, Victoria Police reportedly said. A video of the car engulfed in flames and emergency services working nearby was shared online. Tensions have been flaring up in Victoria occasionally in the past several months after strict rules were introduced forcing people to prove their vaccination status in shops and other public places. Mass protests repeatedly took place in the region, with some of the protesters clashing with police over vaccine mandates.In the meantime, the coronavirus immunisation rate in the country has topped 90 percent, and many public health experts have been urging the authorities to lift the restrictions. However, the state's premier, Daniel Andrews, said the rules would change only after the health authorities had assessed the vaccination of children aged between five and 11, and the booster programme for adults.
Australia became controlled by the neolib Zionist Treasurer Josh Frydenberg installed by to control the purse, and shabbos goy Evangelical Christian-Zionist shill Morison as 'MP' to take orders from New York Rotschild banksters to go to war with a China and sacrifice more white Christian men and women, like Turkey Gallipoli and Vietnam.
Australian Man Sets Himself on Fire in 'Protest Against Vaccine Mandates' - Video

17:15 GMT 01.01.2022
© WILLIAM WESTPeople hold up placards during a rally against Covid-19 lockdown and vaccination measures in Melbourne on 20 November 2021.
People hold up placards during a rally against Covid-19 lockdown and vaccination measures in Melbourne on 20 November 2021.
© WILLIAM WEST
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
Vaccine mandates have been one of the reasons for violent clashes between protesters and police in the Australian state of Victoria for the past few months.
A man set himself and his car on fire in Melbourne on Saturday, media reported.
According to witnesses, the man was heard screaming about "COVID-19 vaccine mandates currently in place in Victoria".
Emergency services were called to Church Street, Richmond at about 8pm on 1 January. The firefighters poured water on the man to extinguish the fire and later he was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries, Victoria Police reportedly said.
A video of the car engulfed in flames and emergency services working nearby was shared online.
Tensions have been flaring up in Victoria occasionally in the past several months after strict rules were introduced forcing people to prove their vaccination status in shops and other public places. Mass protests repeatedly took place in the region, with some of the protesters clashing with police over vaccine mandates.
In the meantime, the coronavirus immunisation rate in the country has topped 90 percent, and many public health experts have been urging the authorities to lift the restrictions. However, the state's premier, Daniel Andrews, said the rules would change only after the health authorities had assessed the vaccination of children aged between five and 11, and the booster programme for adults.
Popular comments
Australia became controlled by the neolib Zionist Treasurer Josh Frydenberg installed by to control the purse, and shabbos goy Evangelical Christian-Zionist shill Morison as 'MP' to take orders from New York Rotschild banksters to go to war with a China and sacrifice more white Christian men and women, like Turkey Gallipoli and Vietnam.
RHRot Hchild
1 January, 21:12 GMT1
