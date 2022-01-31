'Frozen' Iguanas Dropping From Trees Amid Cold Weather in Florida - Photos, Videos
Lizards falling out of trees seems surreal everywhere, except for the Sunshine State, of course.
It's raining iguanas in Florida: numerous photos and videos have emerged on social media showing cold and stunned reptiles dropping from trees as temperatures plunged in the state.
Several days ago, residents of the state received a warning from the US weather service saying that freezing iguanas may be falling out of trees due to unusually low temperatures in Florida.
These magnificent ancient creatures survived millions and millions of years, avoiding being wiped out in massive cataclysms long before humans even existed - but it appears that a bit of cold is still a big threat to them.
It’s officially raining iguanas in South Florida pic.twitter.com/9ecBQELUUE— Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) January 30, 2022
Ok last one... they were everywhere this morning! pic.twitter.com/bRtM5HRVvQ— Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) January 30, 2022
In Florida, immobilized iguanas are falling from trees due to cold weather conditions https://t.co/zBILzkFrxI pic.twitter.com/fV3gCk1qKh— Ashrf Ben Ali Ⓜ️ (@AshrfSben) January 31, 2022
On my morning walk this morning. Found two of these guys resting on the road. #ColdIguanas pic.twitter.com/rDuV2Hb0H5— Big E (@ian693) January 30, 2022
It’s frozen iguanas falling out of trees season! Miami snow! pic.twitter.com/czi2r5fulk— Albert Huber (@alberthuber) January 30, 2022
I’m seeing frozen iguanas dropping out of trees in Florida dropping like … frozen iguanas! #Florida #iguana pic.twitter.com/7YKq9kJDrT— Stefan Mischook (@killersites) January 30, 2022