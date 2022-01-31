Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220131/frozen-iguanas-dropping-from-trees-amid-cold-weather-in-florida---photos-videos-1092634288.html
'Frozen' Iguanas Dropping From Trees Amid Cold Weather in Florida - Photos, Videos
'Frozen' Iguanas Dropping From Trees Amid Cold Weather in Florida - Photos, Videos
Lizards falling out of trees seems surreal everywhere, except for the Sunshine State, of course. 31.01.2022, Sputnik International
It's raining iguanas in Florida: numerous photos and videos have emerged on social media showing cold and stunned reptiles dropping from trees as temperatures plunged in the state.Several days ago, residents of the state received a warning from the US weather service saying that freezing iguanas may be falling out of trees due to unusually low temperatures in Florida.These magnificent ancient creatures survived millions and millions of years, avoiding being wiped out in massive cataclysms long before humans even existed - but it appears that a bit of cold is still a big threat to them.
'Frozen' Iguanas Dropping From Trees Amid Cold Weather in Florida - Photos, Videos

09:37 GMT 31.01.2022
© Photo : Will Jenkins / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2014Green dragon by Will Jenkins (United Kingdom)
Green dragon by Will Jenkins (United Kingdom) - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2022
© Photo : Will Jenkins / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2014
Lizards falling out of trees seems surreal everywhere, except for the Sunshine State, of course.
It's raining iguanas in Florida: numerous photos and videos have emerged on social media showing cold and stunned reptiles dropping from trees as temperatures plunged in the state.
Several days ago, residents of the state received a warning from the US weather service saying that freezing iguanas may be falling out of trees due to unusually low temperatures in Florida.
These magnificent ancient creatures survived millions and millions of years, avoiding being wiped out in massive cataclysms long before humans even existed - but it appears that a bit of cold is still a big threat to them.
