'Frozen' Iguanas Dropping From Trees Amid Cold Weather in Florida - Photos, Videos

Lizards falling out of trees seems surreal everywhere, except for the Sunshine State, of course. 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

It's raining iguanas in Florida: numerous photos and videos have emerged on social media showing cold and stunned reptiles dropping from trees as temperatures plunged in the state.Several days ago, residents of the state received a warning from the US weather service saying that freezing iguanas may be falling out of trees due to unusually low temperatures in Florida.These magnificent ancient creatures survived millions and millions of years, avoiding being wiped out in massive cataclysms long before humans even existed - but it appears that a bit of cold is still a big threat to them.

