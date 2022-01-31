https://sputniknews.com/20220131/archewell-productions-urges-spotify-to-address-serious-harms-of-covid-19-misinformation-1092628011.html

Archewell Productions Urges Spotify to Address 'Serious Harms' of COVID-19 Misinformation

Last week, iconic musicians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell removed their respective catalogs from Spotify in protest against the streaming platform's hosting of... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

Archewell Productions, the production company of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, issued a statement on Sunday detailing that the couple had previously reached out to Spotify in April 2021 regarding the "all-too-real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform." Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently involved in an exclusive, multi-year podcast deal with Spotify via Archewell Audio. The company has pledged to produce content to "uplift and entertain" audiences by highlighting diverse perspectives and voices. "We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does." Harry and Meghan's statement comes on the heels of protests by Neil Young and Joni Mitchell against the platform's decision to host content spreading misinformation on COVID-19 and related vaccines. Young, specifically, called out the podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," which is regularly accused of propagating misinformation. In a Sunday statement, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek announced that podcasts discussing COVID-19 and vaccines would be slapped with advisories and include links to redirect users to a COVID-19 Hub.The changes will be rolled out "in the coming days," Ek noted. The company also intends to begin testing ways to better highlight its Platform Rules within the creator and publisher tools. Such a move would be a step toward increasing "accountability" and raising awareness of what is acceptable on the platform.

