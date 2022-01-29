https://sputniknews.com/20220129/spotify-under-fire-after-neil-youngs-boycott-of-platform-over-joe-rogan-controversy-1092609759.html

Spotify Under Fire After Neil Young's Boycott of Platform Over Joe Rogan Controversy

Spotify Under Fire After Neil Young's Boycott of Platform Over Joe Rogan Controversy

Neil Young, a classic American-Canadian rock singer, has withdrawn his entire music catalog from the streaming service Spotify in protest over the platform... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-29T19:20+0000

2022-01-29T19:20+0000

2022-01-29T19:20+0000

society

spotify

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1e/1081932773_0:35:680:418_1920x0_80_0_0_cae4515733d01be3db6c1e7eadeb88e9.jpg

The backlash faced by Spotify in the wake of the conflict between Neil Young and Joe Rogan is apparently being fuelled by figures like the head of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and another musician, Joni Mitchell.The latter, for her part, announced that she is willing to join Young's boycott of Spotify. Mitchell said she is seeking to withdraw her music from the platform in a letter titled "I Stand With Neil Young" posted on her website.Among those supporting Young's move was the director of the World Health Organisation.Peter Frampton, another rock musician, has also weighed in to support Young, saying that he has "always been an Apple guy for streaming." However, his music catalog is still available on Spotify as of Saturday.Young had earlier requested that Spotify remove all his music from the platform, rolling out an ultimatum: either the streaming service has his music or Joe Rogan's podcast. And Spotify sided with Rogan, who is one of the platform's biggest stars.The podcast host is no stranger to being at the centre of controversies, as he is often accused of misinformation or even hate speech. This time, Young blasted his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast as “potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread.”The move to boycott Spotify, which, as Young himself acknowledged, “represents 60 percent” of his music globally, posed a great financial risk to him and his label. However, he underlined he is still "happy and proud to stand in solidarity with the front line health care workers who risk their lives every day to help others.”However, Young is not the only one who may face financial consequences from his decision, as users noted how Spotify's stocks plummetted more than 25 percent following the scandal.Rogan has not commented on the controversy.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

society, spotify