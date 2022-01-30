https://sputniknews.com/20220130/vamos-rafa-spains-rafael-nadal-makes-mens-tennis-history-as-he-wins-his-second-australian-open-1092624873.html
Vamos Rafa: Spain's Rafael Nadal Makes Men's Tennis History as He Wins His Second Australian Open
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open and secured his 21st Grand Slam men's singles title."Without a doubt, probably one of the most emotional ones in my tennis career," Nadal said, commenting on his historical victory on Sunday.The Spaniard is the first ever male tennis player to win this many Grand Slam titles. The social media exploded with joy, celebrating Nadal's victory and repeating "Vamos Rafa" all over the threads.The Spaniard's rival, Medvedev, described him as "unreal", and Nadal also earned a nod from another world tennis star and one of his arch-rivals, Novak Djocovic. The Serbian tennis player congratulated Nadal with his "amazing achievement", and also praised Medvedev for his "passion" and "determination".Roger Federer, whom Nadal passed in the number of Grand Slam titles on Sunday, also congratulated the Spaniard and said he is "honoured" to play a role in Nadal going forward in his career.Nadal, born in 1986, ranked world No. 5 by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), has been ranked No. 1 in the ATP rankings for more than 200 weeks, and has finished as the Year-End No. 1 five times. He is the only left-handed member of the so-called Big Three group that also includes Djocovic and Federer.
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open and secured his 21st Grand Slam men's singles title.
“Without a doubt, probably one of the most emotional ones in my tennis career," Nadal said, commenting on his historical victory on Sunday.
The Spaniard is the first ever male tennis player to win this many Grand Slam titles.
The social media exploded with joy, celebrating Nadal's victory and repeating "Vamos Rafa" all over the threads.
The Spaniard's rival, Medvedev, described him as "unreal", and Nadal also earned a nod from another world tennis star and one of his arch-rivals, Novak Djocovic.
The Serbian tennis player congratulated Nadal with his "amazing achievement", and also praised Medvedev for his "passion" and "determination".
Roger Federer, whom Nadal passed in the number of Grand Slam titles on Sunday, also congratulated the Spaniard and said he is "honoured" to play a role in Nadal going forward in his career.
Nadal, born in 1986, ranked world No. 5 by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), has been ranked No. 1 in the ATP rankings for more than 200 weeks, and has finished as the Year-End No. 1 five times. He is the only left-handed member of the so-called Big Three group that also includes Djocovic and Federer.