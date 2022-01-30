NYC Actress Sacked After Her 'Insensitive' Viral Rant About Police Officer's Funeral

https://sputniknews.com/20220130/nyc-actress-sacked-after-her-insensitive-viral-rant-about-police-officers-funeral-1092625890.html

NYC-based actress Jacqueline Guzman appeared to have been irritated by crowds that gathered in the city to honour the memory of Jason Rivera, a police officer killed on duty several days ago.Rivera died on 21 January after responding to a domestic dispute in Harlem, as he and his partner were wounded by the suspect. The partner, whose name was Wilbert Mora, also died days later.Rivera's funeral was held on Friday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, drawing thousands of people to the streets of Manhattan. Even though she later deleted the post, her employer, Face to Face Films, was quick to fire the actress over the emotional and "insensitive" rant.Now unemployed, the actress has also faced a strong backlash in social media, with users accusing her of having "no heart" and being "disrespectful". After deleting the video from her account, Guzman has not commented on the situation.

