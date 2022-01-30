NYC Actress Sacked After Her 'Insensitive' Viral Rant About Police Officer's Funeral
© Photo : Twitter / @RetiredNYCPDA screenshot from a video rant by NYC-based actress Jacqueline Guzman complaining about the streets' closure prompted by the funeral of a police officer killed on duty
New York City's police officer Jason Rivera, who was 22, was killed by a suspect when he and another officer were responding to a domestic dispute in Harlem. A second police officer died several days later.
NYC-based actress Jacqueline Guzman appeared to have been irritated by crowds that gathered in the city to honour the memory of Jason Rivera, a police officer killed on duty several days ago.
“We do not need to shut down most of Lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly. They kill people who are under 22 every single day for no good reason and we don’t shut down the city for them,” Guzman ranted in a now viral video that was initially posted on TikTok.
Rivera died on 21 January after responding to a domestic dispute in Harlem, as he and his partner were wounded by the suspect. The partner, whose name was Wilbert Mora, also died days later.
Rivera's funeral was held on Friday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, drawing thousands of people to the streets of Manhattan.
"This is f****** ridiculous. What if somebody is having a heart attack in this area? Nobody can get to them because it’s all blocked off for one f****** cop," Guzman continued.
Complaining about the Officer Rivera’s funeral on 5th Ave NYC pic.twitter.com/n08Te6OaaB— Blue Lives Matter 💎 (@RetiredNYCPD) January 29, 2022
Even though she later deleted the post, her employer, Face to Face Films, was quick to fire the actress over the emotional and "insensitive" rant.
"Face to Face Films does not support nor can condone these comments made about fallen Officer Rivera. As a result, she is no longer a member of our company," the company said.
Now unemployed, the actress has also faced a strong backlash in social media, with users accusing her of having "no heart" and being "disrespectful".
After deleting the video from her account, Guzman has not commented on the situation.