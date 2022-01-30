Registration was successful!
International
Chef on TikTok Reveals the Secret of Crispy Potatoes
Chef on TikTok Reveals the Secret of Crispy Potatoes
30.01.2022
TikTok is not only a source of dance, K-pop edits, and Zoomer jokes, but can also be useful for those who want to learn the secrets of chefs and food bloggers. For example, 20-year-old Bistro Morgan owner and TikTok blogger Morgan Hipworth has revealed the main secret of cooking delicious potatoes with garlic. The self-taught baker said that potatoes can be made even crispier by boiling them and then frying them in oil instead of baking them in the oven and then tossing them into a frying pan. The first step, according to Hipworth, is to peel and dice the potatoes into 2cm cubes. Then take a pot of water and boil until soft. "Drain the potatoes and lay them out on a tray to completely dry", says the chef in the video. He then cuts the garlic into thin slices and sautés it on low heat in olive oil for 20 minutes. "I call it liquid gold", he says. The next step is to cook it all on low heat for 20 minutes and then drain the oil and set the crispy garlic cloves aside. In a pan over high heat, he adds the garlic-infused oil, followed by the potatoes. "Sauté until super crispy. Then add the sea salt, rosemary and garlic cloves, toss to combine. Serve up these bad boys and boom, dig in and enjoy my garlic sautéed potatoes", Hipworth says while smiling at the end of the video. His video has since been viewed more than 280,000 times and netizens admired his method of cooking potatoes. Many of them promised to try out the young chef's recipe in the comments. Some approved of his method and said they already cook potatoes in a similar way. One user said that he had used the recipe, but added honey, and he liked the result.
Martha Yiling
Martha Yiling
Chef on TikTok Reveals the Secret of Crispy Potatoes

17:21 GMT 30.01.2022
Martha Yiling
Martha Yiling
Morgan Hipworth from Australia has shared how to make crispy potatoes without an oven.
TikTok is not only a source of dance, K-pop edits, and Zoomer jokes, but can also be useful for those who want to learn the secrets of chefs and food bloggers. For example, 20-year-old Bistro Morgan owner and TikTok blogger Morgan Hipworth has revealed the main secret of cooking delicious potatoes with garlic.
 
The self-taught baker said that potatoes can be made even crispier by boiling them and then frying them in oil instead of baking them in the oven and then tossing them into a frying pan. The first step, according to Hipworth, is to peel and dice the potatoes into 2cm cubes.
Then take a pot of water and boil until soft. "Drain the potatoes and lay them out on a tray to completely dry", says the chef in the video. He then cuts the garlic into thin slices and sautés it on low heat in olive oil for 20 minutes. "I call it liquid gold", he says. The next step is to cook it all on low heat for 20 minutes and then drain the oil and set the crispy garlic cloves aside.
In a pan over high heat, he adds the garlic-infused oil, followed by the potatoes.
"Sauté until super crispy. Then add the sea salt, rosemary and garlic cloves, toss to combine. Serve up these bad boys and boom, dig in and enjoy my garlic sautéed potatoes", Hipworth says while smiling at the end of the video.
His video has since been viewed more than 280,000 times and netizens admired his method of cooking potatoes. Many of them promised to try out the young chef's recipe in the comments. Some approved of his method and said they already cook potatoes in a similar way. One user said that he had used the recipe, but added honey, and he liked the result.
