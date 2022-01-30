https://sputniknews.com/20220130/adele-cancels-performance-at-brit-awards-in-london-after-vegas-residency-delay-report-says-1092615171.html

Adele Cancels Performance at BRIT Awards in London After Vegas Residency Delay, Report Says

The pop icon was expected to perform at the BRIT Awards for the first time in five years - but it now seems that the ceremony is searching for another star. 30.01.2022, Sputnik International

Singer Adele has cancelled her upcoming performance in the UK - just days after she had to postpone her concerts in Las Vegas, The Sun has reported. The superstar was expected to participate in the 2022 BRIT Awards at London's O2 Arena. However, a source told the newspaper that she pulled out around a week ahead of the performance.Now, the organisers need to find someone to fill in for Adele - and also receive her awards if she wins them since she is nominated in four categories. And according to The Sun, some stars have already refused this role.The source added there were concerns of "backlash" if she'd performed at the ceremony so soon after the last-minute cancellation of her events in Las Vegas, which disappointed her fans. Some reports also claimed that Adele is putting off her performances due to stress, linked to her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

