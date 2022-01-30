Registration was successful!
Adele Cancels Performance at BRIT Awards in London After Vegas Residency Delay, Report Says
Adele Cancels Performance at BRIT Awards in London After Vegas Residency Delay, Report Says
The pop icon was expected to perform at the BRIT Awards for the first time in five years - but it now seems that the ceremony is searching for another star. 30.01.2022, Sputnik International
Singer Adele has cancelled her upcoming performance in the UK - just days after she had to postpone her concerts in Las Vegas, The Sun has reported. The superstar was expected to participate in the 2022 BRIT Awards at London's O2 Arena. However, a source told the newspaper that she pulled out around a week ahead of the performance.Now, the organisers need to find someone to fill in for Adele - and also receive her awards if she wins them since she is nominated in four categories. And according to The Sun, some stars have already refused this role.The source added there were concerns of "backlash" if she'd performed at the ceremony so soon after the last-minute cancellation of her events in Las Vegas, which disappointed her fans. Some reports also claimed that Adele is putting off her performances due to stress, linked to her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.
adele, uk

Adele Cancels Performance at BRIT Awards in London After Vegas Residency Delay, Report Says

05:44 GMT 30.01.2022
© REUTERS / Mike BlakeAdele holds the five Grammys she won including Record of the Year for "Hello" and Album of the Year for "25" during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017
© REUTERS / Mike BlakeAdele holds the five Grammys she won including Record of the Year for "Hello" and Album of the Year for "25" during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017
© REUTERS / Mike Blake
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The pop icon was expected to perform at the BRIT Awards for the first time in five years - but it now seems that the ceremony is searching for another star.
Singer Adele has cancelled her upcoming performance in the UK - just days after she had to postpone her concerts in Las Vegas, The Sun has reported. The superstar was expected to participate in the 2022 BRIT Awards at London's O2 Arena. However, a source told the newspaper that she pulled out around a week ahead of the performance.

"Adele was confirmed to perform on the night but has now pulled out — which has been a massive blow for the organisers... They are talking to her team to see if she can appear by videolink... It's a massive headache but they want her involved in any way she will agree".

Now, the organisers need to find someone to fill in for Adele - and also receive her awards if she wins them since she is nominated in four categories. And according to The Sun, some stars have already refused this role.
© Photo : Adele/twitterAll dates will be rescheduled More info coming soon
All dates will be rescheduled More info coming soon - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2022
All dates will be rescheduled More info coming soon
© Photo : Adele/twitter

"Names already mentioned include Sam Smith, and even Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa — who are both up against Adele for awards — but they are all looking unlikely. They have also made an approach to Stormzy, in the hope that they can persuade him".

The source added there were concerns of "backlash" if she'd performed at the ceremony so soon after the last-minute cancellation of her events in Las Vegas, which disappointed her fans. Some reports also claimed that Adele is putting off her performances due to stress, linked to her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.
