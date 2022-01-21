https://sputniknews.com/20220121/adele-cries-her-heart-out-amid-las-vegas-residency-delay-as-angered-fans-doubt-her-tears-are-real-1092420088.html

Adele Cries Her Heart Out Amid Las Vegas Residency Delay, as Angered Fans Doubt Her Tears are Real

The singer was supposed to perform at the iconic Colosseum every weekend, starting from 21 January until 16 April - however, the pandemic and delivery delays... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

Music superstar Adele burst into tears and apologised to her fans as her Las Vegas residency appears to have been postponed to COVID-19.Tickets ranged from $85 to $685, and Adele was expected to make more than $680,000 per show.Many fans have been backing Adele on social media, expressing their love and support - while others were enraged by the sudden cancellation just a day before the event, and claimed all the crying is fake.

