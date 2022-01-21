Adele Cries Her Heart Out Amid Las Vegas Residency Delay, as Angered Fans Doubt Her Tears are Real
"We've been up against so much and it just ain't ready. I'm so sorry", the star said on social media, appearing in a tearful video. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you".
"But we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID... Half my team, half my crew are hit by COVID. They still are and it's been impossible to finish the show".
Honey, don't worry, these are strange times. Go Easy On Me stated to play on my radio when I watched this 🙏 So go easy on you, Girl! ❤— Tiina Pukki (@TiinaPuk) January 21, 2022
She isn’t tearful…. Crocodile tears. Hope that Adele compensates these people who have already spent hundreds travelling. She must’ve known last week that show wouldn’t be ready!!! Such a prima Donna— Madge65 (@Madge651) January 21, 2022
I mean for someone who has a history of cancelling last minute, charging huge amounts of money for tickets and basically stands on stage with a mic, I don’t see why she needs lavish sets 🤷🏻♂️ she never has before. Just put your black dress on grab a mic and sing— Jordan (@jordiracer85) January 21, 2022
Well unfortunately this isn’t the first time she has cancelled. I booked tickets for my wife to see her in London a few years ago. I had to book international flights, hotels etc. cancelled on the day to late for the mrs she was already there 🤷♂️— Digger (@Joelavery1) January 21, 2022
Girl already risked all our lives by scheduling concerts during a pandemic, and now she revokes it all out of no where a day before the show?? Lol we got finessed so hard 😭😂— Intersting221 (@intersting221) January 21, 2022
I’m sorry, if you bought Adele tickets, and spent thousands on accommodation in January after the December that we had. That was your risk, it has been hell for so many people. You took that risk, and you can blame nobody else. If It paid off great, but unfortunately it did not.— Bert (@bert_jaya) January 21, 2022
There goes my birthday celebration😔While I understand the times and circumstances we are living, it’s completely unacceptable such a short notice for the ppl who had tickets for tomorrow. My tickets were for next Friday and now I’m juggling phone calls btw my airline and hotel— Jenn (@JenReyes26) January 21, 2022