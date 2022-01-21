Registration was successful!
Adele Cries Her Heart Out Amid Las Vegas Residency Delay, as Angered Fans Doubt Her Tears are Real
Music superstar Adele burst into tears and apologised to her fans as her Las Vegas residency appears to have been postponed to COVID-19.Tickets ranged from $85 to $685, and Adele was expected to make more than $680,000 per show.Many fans have been backing Adele on social media, expressing their love and support - while others were enraged by the sudden cancellation just a day before the event, and claimed all the crying is fake.
adele, us, las vegas

Adele Cries Her Heart Out Amid Las Vegas Residency Delay, as Angered Fans Doubt Her Tears are Real

09:10 GMT 21.01.2022 (Updated: 09:29 GMT 21.01.2022)
The singer was supposed to perform at the iconic Colosseum every weekend, starting from 21 January until 16 April - however, the pandemic and delivery delays forced her to reschedule the grand event at the very last moment.
Music superstar Adele burst into tears and apologised to her fans as her Las Vegas residency appears to have been postponed to COVID-19.

"We've been up against so much and it just ain't ready. I'm so sorry", the star said on social media, appearing in a tearful video. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you".

"But we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID... Half my team, half my crew are hit by COVID. They still are and it's been impossible to finish the show".

Tickets ranged from $85 to $685, and Adele was expected to make more than $680,000 per show.
Many fans have been backing Adele on social media, expressing their love and support - while others were enraged by the sudden cancellation just a day before the event, and claimed all the crying is fake.
