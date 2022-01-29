https://sputniknews.com/20220129/us-economy-loses-240-bln-in-2021-due-to-microchip-shortage-reports-suggest-1092601527.html

US Economy Loses $240 Bln in 2021 Due to Microchip Shortage, Reports Suggest

A shortage of microchips in production processes in the United States cost the American economy $240 billion last year, and electronics...

Disruptions were sparked by the closure of major chip production plants in Asia due to the pandemic, according to the broadcaster.The microchip shortage has also hindered car production, CBS News added. For example, Ford trucks were sent to parking lots from the production line where they were waiting for chips, instead of going directly to the dealership. Thus, the company incurred losses of $210 billion, the broadcaster said.The shortage is reported to be unlikely to ease in the near future, but domestic chip production is expected to develop, and Intel announced the construction of a chip plant in the US state of Ohio.

