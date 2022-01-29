Registration was successful!
Ukraine Tensions, SCOTUS Pick and Harris in Honduras
Ukraine Tensions, SCOTUS Pick and Harris in Honduras
Tensions continue to escalate in Ukraine after Biden calls Zelensky and the horse race for the next Supreme Court Justice.
Ukraine Tensions, SCOTUS Pick and Harris in Honduras
Tensions continue to escalate in the Ukraine after Biden calls Zelensky and the horse race for the next Supreme Court Justice.
At the top of the show: Mindia Gavasheli, Bureau Chief, Washington DC for Sputnik Radio stops by to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and the fallout from Biden’s call to Ukraine’s Zelensky. It seems CNN and the Ukrainian governments spectacularly failed to get their story straight. CNN’s reporting on what some Ukrainian sources said about Biden’s call has earned a rebuke from the White House - and caused some high-placed reporters to back away while a couple of others are standing by their source.Aaron Good: political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast on Patreon. His doctoral dissertation is going to be published by Skyhorse in April under the title 'American Exception: Empire and the Deep State’ joins John and Michelle to discuss Xiomara Castro's inauguration yesterday in front of a cheering crowd that included Vice President Kamala Harris. She pledged closer US-Honduran ties and assistance in combating corruption and undocumented migration.Gregg Mosson: state and federal court litigator in private practice in Maryland, at Mosson Law, LLC, and author of “Employee Rights in Maryland: A Concise Guide” joins the Misfits during the second hour to discuss the SCOTUS horserace. Joe Biden is going to get a chance to nominate a justice to the Supreme Court, and he has pledged to nominate a black woman to the position. Justice Kamala Harris?For the last segment, we are joined by Dan Kovalik: author, human rights and labor lawyer. His most recent book is “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using ‘Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests”. Dan talks about Vice President Harris in Honduras and what’s the state of US-Honduran relations right now?It's Friday time for News of the Weird. The Misfits sign off with a delicious story about a hairy tongue and Super Bowl performers asked to dance for no dollars. Till next time, happy weekend!We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Ukraine Tensions, SCOTUS Pick and Harris in Honduras

Ukraine Tensions, SCOTUS Pick and Harris in Honduras
Tensions continue to escalate in Ukraine after Biden calls Zelensky and the horse race for the next Supreme Court Justice.
At the top of the show: Mindia Gavasheli, Bureau Chief, Washington DC for Sputnik Radio stops by to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and the fallout from Biden’s call to Ukraine’s Zelensky. It seems CNN and the Ukrainian governments spectacularly failed to get their story straight. CNN’s reporting on what some Ukrainian sources said about Biden’s call has earned a rebuke from the White House - and caused some high-placed reporters to back away while a couple of others are standing by their source.
Aaron Good: political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast on Patreon. His doctoral dissertation is going to be published by Skyhorse in April under the title 'American Exception: Empire and the Deep State’ joins John and Michelle to discuss Xiomara Castro's inauguration yesterday in front of a cheering crowd that included Vice President Kamala Harris. She pledged closer US-Honduran ties and assistance in combating corruption and undocumented migration.
Gregg Mosson: state and federal court litigator in private practice in Maryland, at Mosson Law, LLC, and author of “Employee Rights in Maryland: A Concise Guide” joins the Misfits during the second hour to discuss the SCOTUS horserace. Joe Biden is going to get a chance to nominate a justice to the Supreme Court, and he has pledged to nominate a black woman to the position. Justice Kamala Harris?
For the last segment, we are joined by Dan Kovalik: author, human rights and labor lawyer. His most recent book is “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using ‘Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests”. Dan talks about Vice President Harris in Honduras and what’s the state of US-Honduran relations right now?
It's Friday time for News of the Weird. The Misfits sign off with a delicious story about a hairy tongue and Super Bowl performers asked to dance for no dollars. Till next time, happy weekend!
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
