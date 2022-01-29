Registration was successful!
LIVE: Powerful Winter Storm Hits New York City
https://sputniknews.com/20220129/powerful-winter-storm-hits-new-york-city-1092604089.html
Powerful Winter Storm Hits New York City
Powerful Winter Storm Hits New York City
Yesterday, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for NYC and southern NY State on Friday. At least 5,000 flights to the East Coast have... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International
us, storm, new york city, blizzard, winter storm

Powerful Winter Storm Hits New York City

13:06 GMT 29.01.2022
© Sputnik
Yesterday, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for NYC and southern NY State on Friday. At least 5,000 flights to the East Coast have been cancelled due to the bad weather.
Sputnik is live from New York, as the city is hit with a severe winter storm. The region expects to face near blizzard conditions, with wind gusts up to 45 mph (72 kph), and 5 to 10 inches of snow.
In the meantime, blizzard warnings were also posted in southern Delaware, central and eastern Long Island, southeastern Connecticut, and all of Rhode Island, as well as parts of eastern Massachusetts and eastern Maine
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
