https://sputniknews.com/20220129/powerful-winter-storm-hits-new-york-city-1092604089.html

Powerful Winter Storm Hits New York City

Powerful Winter Storm Hits New York City

Yesterday, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for NYC and southern NY State on Friday. At least 5,000 flights to the East Coast have... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-29T13:06+0000

2022-01-29T13:06+0000

2022-01-29T13:06+0000

us

storm

new york city

blizzard

winter storm

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092604867_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0b651e9bfbc25c364df51f487b1356dc.jpg

Sputnik is live from New York, as the city is hit with a severe winter storm. The region expects to face near blizzard conditions, with wind gusts up to 45 mph (72 kph), and 5 to 10 inches of snow.In the meantime, blizzard warnings were also posted in southern Delaware, central and eastern Long Island, southeastern Connecticut, and all of Rhode Island, as well as parts of eastern Massachusetts and eastern MaineFollow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Powerful Winter Storm Hits New York City Powerful Winter Storm Hits New York City 2022-01-29T13:06+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, storm, new york city, blizzard, winter storm, видео