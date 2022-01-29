Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220129/long-lost-shuttle-challengers-memorabilia-destined-for-ronald-reagan-discovered-after-36-years-1092608633.html
Long Lost Shuttle Challenger's Memorabilia Destined for Ronald Reagan Discovered After 36 Years
Long Lost Shuttle Challenger's Memorabilia Destined for Ronald Reagan Discovered After 36 Years
The memorabilia was supposed to be gifted to the then US president after the successful conclusion of the mission, but was unexplainably lost following the... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-29T17:07+0000
2022-01-29T17:07+0000
ronald reagan
us
challenger
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103382/00/1033820017_0:0:4185:2354_1920x0_80_0_0_6ddbcb7f954741a2b7d76bfbdc34fcc3.jpg
Long lost memorabilia from the space shuttle Challenger has finally been recovered after being missing for 36 years after the spacecraft's explosion during launch in 1986, the online news outlet CollectSpace reported. A small American flag and a crew patch attached to a plaque and inscribed with "Ronald Reagan, President of the United States" are now being studied at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California.After the process is complete, the artefacts are set to be handed over to the National Archives and Records Administration as per American law, the outlet said. However, it is expected to make an appearance at the Reagan Presidential Library at a later date as an exhibit.The memorabilia was supposed to be gifted to then US President Ronald Reagan (hence the inscription on the plaque) after a successful mission, but was lost in the chaos that ensued after the Challenger exploded at the 73rd second of the flight on 28 January 1986. The disappearance of the artefacts remains a mystery and the only thing known is that they ended up in the hands of late James Foster Fanseen, who died in 2000, CollectSpace says.Two decades after Fanseen's death, his relatives put his possessions up for auction, including the plaque and a NASA lithograph of the Challenger's final crew for $3,000 and $5,000 respectively. However, before the lots were sold, Gray's Auctioneers co-founder Serena Harragin managed to contact the Reagan Presidential Library to consult on their finding, eventually withdrawing one of the lots.
https://sputniknews.com/20210718/reagans-adviser-reveals-how-kgb-officer-helped-her-get-to-ussr-in-1983-1083409298.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103382/00/1033820017_0:0:4185:3140_1920x0_80_0_0_066ef5c8eb74849da8adc71c4eda9020.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ronald reagan, us, challenger

Long Lost Shuttle Challenger's Memorabilia Destined for Ronald Reagan Discovered After 36 Years

17:07 GMT 29.01.2022
© Flickr / NASA JohnsonThe space shuttle Challenger lifted off from Pad 39B Jan. 28, 1986 at 11:38 a.m. (EST) with a crew of seven astronauts and the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS). An accident 73 seconds after liftoff claimed both crew and vehicle.
The space shuttle Challenger lifted off from Pad 39B Jan. 28, 1986 at 11:38 a.m. (EST) with a crew of seven astronauts and the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS). An accident 73 seconds after liftoff claimed both crew and vehicle. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2022
© Flickr / NASA Johnson
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The memorabilia was supposed to be gifted to the then US president after the successful conclusion of the mission, but was unexplainably lost following the disaster that killed the Challenger's crew soon after launch.
Long lost memorabilia from the space shuttle Challenger has finally been recovered after being missing for 36 years after the spacecraft's explosion during launch in 1986, the online news outlet CollectSpace reported. A small American flag and a crew patch attached to a plaque and inscribed with "Ronald Reagan, President of the United States" are now being studied at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California.
After the process is complete, the artefacts are set to be handed over to the National Archives and Records Administration as per American law, the outlet said. However, it is expected to make an appearance at the Reagan Presidential Library at a later date as an exhibit.
The memorabilia was supposed to be gifted to then US President Ronald Reagan (hence the inscription on the plaque) after a successful mission, but was lost in the chaos that ensued after the Challenger exploded at the 73rd second of the flight on 28 January 1986. The disappearance of the artefacts remains a mystery and the only thing known is that they ended up in the hands of late James Foster Fanseen, who died in 2000, CollectSpace says.
US President Ronald Reagan poses for photographers 24 June 1986 in the Oval Office at the White House, Washington,DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2021
Reagan's Adviser Reveals How KGB Officer Helped Her Get to USSR in 1983
18 July 2021, 16:37 GMT
Two decades after Fanseen's death, his relatives put his possessions up for auction, including the plaque and a NASA lithograph of the Challenger's final crew for $3,000 and $5,000 respectively. However, before the lots were sold, Gray's Auctioneers co-founder Serena Harragin managed to contact the Reagan Presidential Library to consult on their finding, eventually withdrawing one of the lots.
"They were actually very excited. They thought it was wonderful that something that had been lost to the public was possibly going to be available again", Harragin said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese