https://sputniknews.com/20220129/kansas-woman-accused-of-leading-isis-female-battalion-in-syria-faces-trial-in-us-1092610436.html

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US

2022-01-29T19:36+0000

2022-01-29T19:36+0000

2022-01-29T19:37+0000

us

fbi

daesh

terrorist

kansas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083433749_0:232:3071:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_a32ec602ab2e7f8ba13fd43351bb066d.jpg

According to legal documets, filed in 2019 in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and released now by the Department of Justice, "Allison Fluke-Ekren, a United States citizen, organized and led an all-female military battalion on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), and charges Fluke-Ekren with providing and conspiring to provide material support to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization."The 42-year-old, a former resident of the state of Kansas, was arrested in Syria and handed over to the FBI on Friday, and is expected to have her initial appearance at the federal courthouse on Monday.Since her departure from the US, Fluke-Ekren was said to be "involved with a number of terrorism-related activities on behalf of ISIS from at least 2014."Fluke-Ekren is also accused of providing other services to Daesh militants, including providing lodging, translating speeches made by ISIS leaders, and training children to use weapons, the DOJ said.Under the charges of providing material support to a terrorist organization, Fluke-Ekren faces up to 20 years in prison.* Daesh (ISIS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, fbi, daesh, terrorist, kansas