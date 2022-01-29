Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Tom Brady Retiring From NFL- ESPN
Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US
Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US
Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US
us, fbi, daesh, terrorist, kansas

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US

19:36 GMT 29.01.2022
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLYThe seal of the United States Department of Justice is seen on the building exterior of the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020.
The seal of the United States Department of Justice is seen on the building exterior of the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2022
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US authorities have charged an American woman, who is suspected of organizing and leading an all-female battalion on behalf of Daesh* in Syria, with assisting a terrorist organization, the US Department of Justice said on Saturday.
According to legal documets, filed in 2019 in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and released now by the Department of Justice, "Allison Fluke-Ekren, a United States citizen, organized and led an all-female military battalion on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), and charges Fluke-Ekren with providing and conspiring to provide material support to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization."
The 42-year-old, a former resident of the state of Kansas, was arrested in Syria and handed over to the FBI on Friday, and is expected to have her initial appearance at the federal courthouse on Monday.
Since her departure from the US, Fluke-Ekren was said to be "involved with a number of terrorism-related activities on behalf of ISIS from at least 2014."
"These activities allegedly include, but are not limited to, planning and recruiting operatives for a potential future attack on a college campus inside the United States and serving as the appointed leader and organizer of an ISIS military battalion, known as the Khatiba Nusaybah, in order to train women on the use of automatic firing AK-47 assault rifles, grenades and suicide belts," the release said.
Fluke-Ekren is also accused of providing other services to Daesh militants, including providing lodging, translating speeches made by ISIS leaders, and training children to use weapons, the DOJ said.
Under the charges of providing material support to a terrorist organization, Fluke-Ekren faces up to 20 years in prison.
* Daesh (ISIS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries
