Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Tom Brady Retiring From NFL- ESPN
https://sputniknews.com/20220129/huawei-files-lawsuit-against-sweden-in-international-court-of-arbitration---reports-1092609993.html
Huawei Files Lawsuit Against Sweden in International Court of Arbitration - Reports
Huawei Files Lawsuit Against Sweden in International Court of Arbitration - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China's Huawei has filed a lawsuit against Sweden in the International Court of Arbitration after the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-29T18:42+0000
2022-01-29T18:43+0000
world
sweden
huawei
lawsuit
international court of arbitration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090819696_0:152:3072:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_e350248abd9306c9a50c9b636400a157.jpg
In October 2020, Sweden banned the use of telecommunications equipment from Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE in 5G networks before holding the first frequency auction for the 5G mobile communications standard. In response, Huawei threatened to sue Sweden over the issue, according to the SVT Nyheter public broadcaster.Stockholm justified the ban by citing national security interests.The lawsuit was registered with the International Center for the Settlement of Investment Disputes on January 21. The amount of the claim is 5.2 billion Swedish kronas ($560 million), however, according to the broadcaster, the figure could rise up to 30 billion kronas.
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090819696_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_92c26f3f4d9f12100b1609517cfcf10b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, sweden, huawei, lawsuit, international court of arbitration

Huawei Files Lawsuit Against Sweden in International Court of Arbitration - Reports

18:42 GMT 29.01.2022 (Updated: 18:43 GMT 29.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA technician stands at the entrance to a Huawei 5G data center at the Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital in Guangzhou, in southern China's Guangdong province, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021
A technician stands at the entrance to a Huawei 5G data center at the Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital in Guangzhou, in southern China's Guangdong province, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2022
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China's Huawei has filed a lawsuit against Sweden in the International Court of Arbitration after the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) denied the company access to the development of a 5G network infrastructure in the country, Swedish media reported on Saturday.
In October 2020, Sweden banned the use of telecommunications equipment from Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE in 5G networks before holding the first frequency auction for the 5G mobile communications standard. In response, Huawei threatened to sue Sweden over the issue, according to the SVT Nyheter public broadcaster.
Stockholm justified the ban by citing national security interests.
The lawsuit was registered with the International Center for the Settlement of Investment Disputes on January 21. The amount of the claim is 5.2 billion Swedish kronas ($560 million), however, according to the broadcaster, the figure could rise up to 30 billion kronas.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese