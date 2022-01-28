Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220128/video-of-us-f-35c-approaching-uss-carl-vinson-before-it-plunges-into-south-china-sea-emerges-online-1092577396.html
Video of US F-35C Approaching USS Carl Vinson Before It Plunges Into South China Sea Emerges Online
Video of US F-35C Approaching USS Carl Vinson Before It Plunges Into South China Sea Emerges Online
Earlier this week, a US F-35C jet crash-landed in the South China Sea, but the pilot ejected from the aircraft before it hit the water. He was then evacuated... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-28T13:50+0000
2022-01-28T17:00+0000
us navy
accident
south china sea
f-35
aircraft carrier
us fleet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1c/1092577621_0:19:1423:819_1920x0_80_0_0_0c9943f09571e8fb2278a951ece6f7d0.jpg
A video allegedly showing an American F-35C Lightning II smashing into the South China Sea emerged on social media on Friday. As per the US Navy press release issued on Tuesday, the pilot managed to eject from the aircraft – but seven sailors were injured as a result.The unconfirmed video shows the moment the pilot ejects just before the stealth fighter crashes, causing white smoke to bellow from the wreckage. The US Navy said the accident occurred during a routine operation.Three sailors are being treated at a medical facility in Manila in the Philippines. The other four sailors were treated by on-board medical personnel.
south china sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1c/1092577621_153:0:1270:838_1920x0_80_0_0_d9cda14800859459d0e082b2dea05141.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us navy, accident, south china sea, f-35, aircraft carrier, us fleet

Video of US F-35C Approaching USS Carl Vinson Before It Plunges Into South China Sea Emerges Online

13:50 GMT 28.01.2022 (Updated: 17:00 GMT 28.01.2022)
© Photo : Lost Weapons/twitterF-35C bump crashing on the USS Carl Vinson
F-35C bump crashing on the USS Carl Vinson - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2022
© Photo : Lost Weapons/twitter
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this week, a US F-35C jet crash-landed in the South China Sea, but the pilot ejected from the aircraft before it hit the water. He was then evacuated to safety by a military helicopter
A video allegedly showing an American F-35C Lightning II smashing into the South China Sea emerged on social media on Friday. As per the US Navy press release issued on Tuesday, the pilot managed to eject from the aircraft – but seven sailors were injured as a result.
The unconfirmed video shows the moment the pilot ejects just before the stealth fighter crashes, causing white smoke to bellow from the wreckage.
The US Navy said the accident occurred during a routine operation.
Three sailors are being treated at a medical facility in Manila in the Philippines. The other four sailors were treated by on-board medical personnel.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese