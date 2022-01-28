https://sputniknews.com/20220128/video-of-us-f-35c-approaching-uss-carl-vinson-before-it-plunges-into-south-china-sea-emerges-online-1092577396.html

Video of US F-35C Approaching USS Carl Vinson Before It Plunges Into South China Sea Emerges Online

Earlier this week, a US F-35C jet crash-landed in the South China Sea, but the pilot ejected from the aircraft before it hit the water. He was then evacuated... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International

A video allegedly showing an American F-35C Lightning II smashing into the South China Sea emerged on social media on Friday. As per the US Navy press release issued on Tuesday, the pilot managed to eject from the aircraft – but seven sailors were injured as a result.The unconfirmed video shows the moment the pilot ejects just before the stealth fighter crashes, causing white smoke to bellow from the wreckage. The US Navy said the accident occurred during a routine operation.Three sailors are being treated at a medical facility in Manila in the Philippines. The other four sailors were treated by on-board medical personnel.

