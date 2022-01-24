https://sputniknews.com/20220124/seven-us-sailors-injured-after-f-35-jet-crash-lands-in-south-china-sea---navy-1092494104.html

Seven US Sailors Injured After F-35 Jet Crash Lands in South China Sea - Navy

Seven US Sailors Injured After F-35 Jet Crash Lands in South China Sea - Navy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US F-35 jet has crash landed in the South China Sea, but the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was evacuated by a military... 24.01.2022

“An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, had a landing mishap on deck while USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) was conducting routine flight operations in the South China Sea, Jan. 24, 2022. The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was recovered via US military helicopter,” the release said on Monday.The US Navy said in the release that the pilot is in stable condition.However, seven sailors were injured in the result of the incident, the release said.The condition of three of the sailors required being evacuated to a medical treatment facility in Manila in the Philippines. The other four sailors were treated by on-board medical personnel, three of whom have since been released.An investigation into the accident is ongoing.The USS Carl Vinson has been deployed to the region since August 2021, having been involved in exercises with the USS Abraham Lincoln, USS America and USS Essex among other vessels.The accident came months after it was previously reported that a British F-35B had crashed during takeoff while operating from the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier.

