Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220124/seven-us-sailors-injured-after-f-35-jet-crash-lands-in-south-china-sea---navy-1092494104.html
Seven US Sailors Injured After F-35 Jet Crash Lands in South China Sea - Navy
Seven US Sailors Injured After F-35 Jet Crash Lands in South China Sea - Navy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US F-35 jet has crash landed in the South China Sea, but the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was evacuated by a military... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-24T23:46+0000
2022-01-24T23:46+0000
south china sea
us navy
crash
uss carl vinson
f-35c
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092131270_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_feee67de760b8ed53c7f97ce81523e10.jpg
“An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, had a landing mishap on deck while USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) was conducting routine flight operations in the South China Sea, Jan. 24, 2022. The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was recovered via US military helicopter,” the release said on Monday.The US Navy said in the release that the pilot is in stable condition.However, seven sailors were injured in the result of the incident, the release said.The condition of three of the sailors required being evacuated to a medical treatment facility in Manila in the Philippines. The other four sailors were treated by on-board medical personnel, three of whom have since been released.An investigation into the accident is ongoing.The USS Carl Vinson has been deployed to the region since August 2021, having been involved in exercises with the USS Abraham Lincoln, USS America and USS Essex among other vessels.The accident came months after it was previously reported that a British F-35B had crashed during takeoff while operating from the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier.
south china sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092131270_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_acf6a676f4eac77b88cccd011b780833.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south china sea, us navy, crash, uss carl vinson, f-35c

Seven US Sailors Injured After F-35 Jet Crash Lands in South China Sea - Navy

23:46 GMT 24.01.2022
© JOEL SAGETTwo US Air Force Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets fly over the beach of Houlgate, north-western France, on June 6, 2021.
Two US Air Force Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets fly over the beach of Houlgate, north-western France, on June 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2022
© JOEL SAGET
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US F-35 jet has crash landed in the South China Sea, but the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was evacuated by a military helicopter, the US Navy said in a release.
“An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, had a landing mishap on deck while USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) was conducting routine flight operations in the South China Sea, Jan. 24, 2022. The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was recovered via US military helicopter,” the release said on Monday.
The US Navy said in the release that the pilot is in stable condition.
However, seven sailors were injured in the result of the incident, the release said.
The condition of three of the sailors required being evacuated to a medical treatment facility in Manila in the Philippines. The other four sailors were treated by on-board medical personnel, three of whom have since been released.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing.
The USS Carl Vinson has been deployed to the region since August 2021, having been involved in exercises with the USS Abraham Lincoln, USS America and USS Essex among other vessels.
The accident came months after it was previously reported that a British F-35B had crashed during takeoff while operating from the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese