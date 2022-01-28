https://sputniknews.com/20220128/truckers-protest-la-covers-up-cia-experiment-in-denmark-revealed-1092567072.html

Truckers Protest, LA Covers Up, CIA Experiment in Denmark Revealed?

Peter Oliver, RT foreign correspondent, joins Misfit hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Washington’s written response to Russia’s security concerns and the state of negotiations over Ukraine.Tina Desiree Berg, host of the podcast District 34 and reporter for status coup, breaks down Los Angeles’ efforts to cover up its homelessness problem ahead of the Super Bowl, and California’s ongoing housing and homelessness crisis.Keean Bexte, editor in chief of The Counter Signal, brings an update on the trucker convoy making its way across Canada to protest vaccine mandates.Sputnik News journalist Morgan Artyukhina reports live from a rally outside the White House to protest war with Russia.Chris Garaffa, web developer, technologist and security and privacy consultant, reviews the weak state of regulations governing how our private data is stored and protected by the corporations that collect it, and offers some suggestions as to who might be behind the internet outage in North Korea this week.The Misfits also discussed reports of a secret CIA research program in Denmark, noted some new support for political prisoner Leonard Peltier, and bashed the NFT hype – again.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

