International
https://sputniknews.com/20220128/man-who-crashed-into-taylor-swifts-nyc-apartment-tweeted-cya-at-star-days-before-incident-1092583289.html
Man Who Crashed Into Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment Tweeted 'Cya' at Star Days Before Incident
Man Who Crashed Into Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment Tweeted 'Cya' at Star Days Before Incident
28.01.2022
taylor swift
driver
A man was arrested for crashing a car into Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment building on Thursday, police said. He was reportedly trying to access the property. According to a police spokesperson, 31-year-old Morgan Mank was arrested after driving his car the wrong way on Franklin Street where the singer owns a townhouse. He then jumped out of the car and tried to rip the property's intercom panel off the wall.Mank was detained and taken to a hospital to be tested for alcohol and drugs, and to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.According to TMZ, the man told police he would not leave until he met Swift. However, AP said that police could not confirm this information.TMZ also said that Mank tweeted "cya" at Swift two days before the incident.Prior to that, Mank also shared another person's statement that Swift does not write her own songs, a claim the singer fervently denies. It's not the first time that 32-year-old Swift, a popular singer, songwriter, and multiple Grammy winner, has seen her property targeted in strange incidents. Several men have been arrested near her homes across the country over the past couple of years.
Man Who Crashed Into Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment Tweeted 'Cya' at Star Days Before Incident

18:12 GMT 28.01.2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
It's not the first time Swift's property has been targeted in strange incidents.
A man was arrested for crashing a car into Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment building on Thursday, police said. He was reportedly trying to access the property.
According to a police spokesperson, 31-year-old Morgan Mank was arrested after driving his car the wrong way on Franklin Street where the singer owns a townhouse. He then jumped out of the car and tried to rip the property's intercom panel off the wall.
Mank was detained and taken to a hospital to be tested for alcohol and drugs, and to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
According to TMZ, the man told police he would not leave until he met Swift. However, AP said that police could not confirm this information.
TMZ also said that Mank tweeted "cya" at Swift two days before the incident.
Prior to that, Mank also shared another person's statement that Swift does not write her own songs, a claim the singer fervently denies.
It's not the first time that 32-year-old Swift, a popular singer, songwriter, and multiple Grammy winner, has seen her property targeted in strange incidents. Several men have been arrested near her homes across the country over the past couple of years.
