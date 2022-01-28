https://sputniknews.com/20220128/delighted-to-see-novak-back-serbian-star-to-end-tennis-exile-next-month-at-dubai-tournament-1092573817.html
'Delighted to See Novak Back': Serbian Star to End Tennis Exile Next Month at Dubai Tournament
After Novak Djokovic's drawn-out battle with the Australian authorities ended in his deportation from down under, questions were raised about the Serbian star's future. Even his former coach Boris Becker cast doubts about his return to the men's tour. However, the ATP event in Dubai has put all speculation to bed.
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic
is set to end his exile from the sport after the Dubai Tennis Championships, an ATP event in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced that the 20-time Grand Slam champion would be allowed to compete in the tournament regardless of his vaccination status.
"We are delighted to see Novak back in Dubai for the 12th time when he will be seeking his sixth title, and we wish him the best of luck," tournament chief Colm McLoughlin said.
Djokovic gave a major hint himself about returning after the Dubai event was listed on the schedule page of his official website.
The anti-vaxxer, who is yet to take a Coronavirus vaccine
, will be allowed to enter the Middle East nation as long as he shows a negative test upon arrival.
While it's believed that Djokovic will have to undergo daily mandatory tests on-site to stay in the tournament, the ATP is yet to announce a universal policy mandating vaccination for all players.
Regardless of how Djokovic fares in Dubai, his admirers would breathe a sigh of relief as they will get to see their man in action once again, especially after the saga down under, which denied him the chance to become the first man to win 21 Grand Slams.
His arch-rival Rafael Nadal
, who made it through to the Australian Open on Friday, is now in pole position to claim that honour if he emerges victorious in Sunday's showpiece final at Melbourne Park.
Nadal will meet Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas or World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the grand final on 30 January.