International
BREAKING: NATO Not Planning to Deploy Combat Troops in Ukraine, Stoltenberg Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220128/better-than-stoking-tensions-peskov-on-nulands-joke-about-pumping-vodka-through-nord-stream-2-1092579675.html
'Better Than Stoking Tensions': Peskov on Nuland's Joke About Pumping Vodka Through Nord Stream 2
'Better Than Stoking Tensions': Peskov on Nuland's Joke About Pumping Vodka Through Nord Stream 2
Nuland cracked her joke while responding to a journalist who argued that Nord Stream 2 could already be used to transport “gas, or olive oil, or vodka, or... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-28T14:03+0000
2022-01-28T14:03+0000
victoria nuland
world
dmitry peskov
joke
nord stream 2
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092065624_0:87:3335:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_ab729bc870b17eb7e79ccd11a1f602fc.jpg
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has addressed a remark made recently by US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland about the capabilities of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.During a State Department press briefing on Thursday, a journalist asked Nuland about her previous claims that Nord Stream 2 would not move forward if Russia were to invade Ukraine.As the journo noted that the pipeline is finished and, if turned on, “it would be sending gas, or olive oil, or vodka, or whatever through”, Nuland joked in response: “Vodka would be good. Olive oil would be good.”When Peskov was asked by media about Nuland's remark, he replied that attempts at joking are a positive thing in the context of the current situation.The recent months have witnessed a strain in relations between Russia and the United States amid a barrage of unproven claims that Moscow was planning an invasion of Ukraine.Rejecting these allegations, Russia in turn has argued that such allegations may serve as a pretext for further NATO military expansion in Eastern Europe.
victoria nuland, world, dmitry peskov, joke, nord stream 2

'Better Than Stoking Tensions': Peskov on Nuland's Joke About Pumping Vodka Through Nord Stream 2

14:03 GMT 28.01.2022
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2022
© REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Nuland cracked her joke while responding to a journalist who argued that Nord Stream 2 could already be used to transport “gas, or olive oil, or vodka, or whatever”.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has addressed a remark made recently by US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland about the capabilities of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.
During a State Department press briefing on Thursday, a journalist asked Nuland about her previous claims that Nord Stream 2 would not move forward if Russia were to invade Ukraine.
As the journo noted that the pipeline is finished and, if turned on, “it would be sending gas, or olive oil, or vodka, or whatever through”, Nuland joked in response: “Vodka would be good. Olive oil would be good.”
When Peskov was asked by media about Nuland's remark, he replied that attempts at joking are a positive thing in the context of the current situation.
“Better that they be joking instead of stoking tensions in Europe,” he said.
U.S. State Department Under Secretary for Public Affairs Victoria Nuland speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2022
Nuland: US to Work With Germany to Block Nord Stream 2 if Russia 'Invades' Ukraine
Yesterday, 20:19 GMT
The recent months have witnessed a strain in relations between Russia and the United States amid a barrage of unproven claims that Moscow was planning an invasion of Ukraine.
Rejecting these allegations, Russia in turn has argued that such allegations may serve as a pretext for further NATO military expansion in Eastern Europe.
