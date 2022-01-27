https://sputniknews.com/20220127/nuland-us-to-work-with-germany-to-block-nord-stream-2-if-russia-invades-ukraine-1092563157.html

Nuland: US to Work With Germany to Block Nord Stream 2 if Russia 'Invades' Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is going to work with Germany to make sure that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline does not move forward should Russia decide... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International

Nuland said that Nord Stream 2 "will not move forward one way or another" if Russia "invades Ukraine."Nuland also expressed hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will see a chance for a legacy of security and arms control, rather than a legacy of war in the Western response to Moscow’s security proposals.In addition, the Under Secretary of State noted that the US is ready for bilateral talks with Russia as well as for negotiations within NATO and OSCE.In December, Kremlin announced a list of security proposals, expected to de-escalate tensions between Moscow and NATO over the situation in eastern Ukraine. The documents suggest that the sides provide legally binding written guarantees to each other not to deploy troops and military equipment in areas where they could be viewed as a threat to the other side and also restrict the deployment of Russia and US nuclear weapons abroad.In addition to that, Moscow suggested that the US and NATO make a commitment not to continue the alliance's expansion to the east and never accept Ukraine or any other former Soviet republic into NATO.

