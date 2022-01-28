Registration was successful!
Baptist Church Pastor Said He Knew a Man Molested Kids, Still Let Him Become a Deacon
Baptist Church Pastor Said He Knew a Man Molested Kids, Still Let Him Become a Deacon
The pastor has reportedly revealed that the man confessed his crimes to him while applying for membership at the church. 28.01.2022, Sputnik International
Baptist Church Pastor Said He Knew a Man Molested Kids, Still Let Him Become a Deacon

12:11 GMT 28.01.2022 (Updated: 12:22 GMT 28.01.2022)
The pastor has reportedly revealed that the man confessed his crimes to him while applying for membership at the church.
Philip Brunker, the 80-year-old pastor at the Ebenezer Strict Baptist Church in London, has apparently been aware of the “paedophile past” of his 39-year old son-in-law Ben Kinderman, whom he appointed as deacon at the church, MailOnline reports.
This reveal comes after Kinderman was sentenced to three years in prison after admitting to molesting two girls, aged six and ten at the time, when he was “aged 15 or 16”; his offenses came to light after he wrote a letter of apology to one of his victims. He sent in 2009 while she was a university student, and the girls reported him.
According to the newspaper, Brunker sent a letter to his flock and informed them that he was aware of Kinderman's deeds back in 2009.
The pastor explained that Kinderman had confessed his crimes to him while applying for membership at the church, and that they were “fully satisfied” with the man's repentance.
“He has been an upright, consistent and loyal member and since April 2018 has also served graciously and capably as a deacon,” the pastor said.
Brukner also reportedly declared that his son-in-law's lawyers had told him he was a fool to send a letter to the victim and tell the truth.
The newspaper adds that when they “put it” to the pastor that he “covered up” Kinderman's “crimes”, Brukner replied: “That's a phrase you might use, but he was only a teenager himself at the time.”
Jesus - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
Around 3,000 Paedophiles Have Been Present in French Catholic Church Since 1950, Report Suggests
3 October 2021, 11:30 GMT
Having been sentenced to three years in prison last year after pleading guilty to four counts of indecent assault, Kinderman must also register as a sex offender for life, and is going to be subject to a “sexual harm prevention order indefinitely”, the newspaper notes.
