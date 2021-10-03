Registration was successful!
Multiple Afghan Civilians Killed in Explosion Near Kabul Mosque, Taliban Says
Around 3,000 Paedophiles Have Been Present in French Catholic Church Since 1950, Report Suggests
Around 3,000 Paedophiles Have Been Present in French Catholic Church Since 1950, Report Suggests
The 2,500-page report, which is expected to be published on Friday, will reveal problems linked to child sexual abuse in the Church. It will also try to assess... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
There have been thousands of paedophiles lurking inside the French Catholic Church over the years since 1950, according to an independent commission.Jean-Marc Sauve, the head of the commission that has been investigating cases of sexual abuse, told AFP they had uncovered around 2,900-3,200 paedophile priests or other members of the Church, emphasising that this was "a minimum estimate".The independent commission was formed in 2018 by the French Catholic Church after several high-profile scandals linked to the clergy shocked believers around the world. It includes 22 legal professionals, doctors, historians, and other specialists who have been researching archives and interviewing witnesses.It was created after Pope Francis announced that people aware of sex abuse in the Church are obliged to report such cases to their superiors.
Around 3,000 Paedophiles Have Been Present in French Catholic Church Since 1950, Report Suggests

11:30 GMT 03.10.2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The 2,500-page report, which is expected to be published on Friday, will reveal problems linked to child sexual abuse in the Church. It will also try to assess the number of perpetrators and victims over the past seven decades.
There have been thousands of paedophiles lurking inside the French Catholic Church over the years since 1950, according to an independent commission.
Jean-Marc Sauve, the head of the commission that has been investigating cases of sexual abuse, told AFP they had uncovered around 2,900-3,200 paedophile priests or other members of the Church, emphasising that this was "a minimum estimate".
The independent commission was formed in 2018 by the French Catholic Church after several high-profile scandals linked to the clergy shocked believers around the world. It includes 22 legal professionals, doctors, historians, and other specialists who have been researching archives and interviewing witnesses.
It was created after Pope Francis announced that people aware of sex abuse in the Church are obliged to report such cases to their superiors.
