https://sputniknews.com/20220127/us-energy-promises-redistricting-fights-interest-rate-hikes-1092538955.html

US Energy Promises, Redistricting Fights, Interest Rate Hikes

US Energy Promises, Redistricting Fights, Interest Rate Hikes

Washington scrambles to convince Europe the US can secure its energy supply as the Fed tries to curb inflation. 27.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-27T08:54+0000

2022-01-27T08:54+0000

2022-01-27T08:54+0000

federal reserve bank

economics

ukraine

energy

interest rates

political misfits

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092538929_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_7ccb93e0839704fd06b81a3657eb8a9b.png

US Energy Promises, Redistricting Fights, Interest Rate Hikes Washington scrambles to convince Europe the US can secure its energy supply as the Fed tries to curb inflation.

Jim Jatras, deputy director of the American Institute in Ukraine, a former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor to the Senate Republican leadership, discussed the possibilities for a diplomatic solution in Ukraine, how the US could secure an energy supply for Europe, and what subpoena powers Congress does and should have.Richard Wolff, professor emeritus of Economics at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, a visiting professor in the graduate program in International Affairs of the New School University, and host of the weekly show Economic Update, talked about the actual value of reading Federal Reserve tea leaves, what impact coming interest rate hikes will have, and who in government actually has the power to stop inflation and why they won’t use it.Tom Fitzpatrick, former long-time New York City judge, discusses why 82-year-old Nancy Pelosi would run for Congress again, what former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s weight says about his political ambitions and the redistricting fights that will play out in federal court.Levi Rickert editor and publisher of Tribal Business News; and founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online, broke down the Biden administration's scorecard so far with tribal governments and what battles remain.The Misfits also talked about New York Mayor Eric Adams’ new anti-crime program, the unending misery of NFTs, and royals scamming Spotify.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

federal reserve bank, economics, ukraine, energy, interest rates, political misfits, аудио, radio