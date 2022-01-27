https://sputniknews.com/20220127/us-coast-guard-to-end-search-with-5-dead-34-missing-in-florida-boat-capsize-1092564880.html

US Coast Guard to End Search With 5 Dead, 34 Missing in Florida Boat Capsize

Burdian, captain of the coast guard's Miami sector, said in making the decision she balanced unseen weather conditions, the number of people who went into the water, and the confidence they have. She said the victims in this case have been in the water since Saturday evening.Burdian said that if the Coast Guard receives additional information that helps the operation, the search could resume. She also said the Coast Guard will continue to keep a robust on-water presence with its partners.The search party recovered one body earlier in the week and the lone survivor spotted on the hull of the capsized vessel was rescued by a passing Good Samaritan who took him ashore where he was given medical attention, Burdian said. The survivor told authorities that 40 people left Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night and said the vessel they were in capsized during rough weather. None of them wore a safety jacket.Anthony Salisbury, special-agent-in-charge with the US Department of Homeland Security also spoke at Thursday’s press briefing. He said the tragedy stems from a suspected human smuggling operation gone awry and asked the public and family members to call in to a DHS tip line so that investigators can identify, arrest and prosecute the people who facilitated or profited from the venture.

