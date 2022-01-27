Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220127/possible-earliest-account-of-ball-lightning-in-england-discovered-by-scientists-1092562473.html
Possible Earliest Account of Ball Lightning in England Discovered by Scientists
Possible Earliest Account of Ball Lightning in England Discovered by Scientists
The phenomenon, which could have been a ball lightning sighting, supposedly occurred in 1195 in the vicinity of London. 27.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-27T19:01+0000
2022-01-27T19:01+0000
tech
discovery
report
ball lightning
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/06/1083544874_0:96:1921:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_f2fee816d3be76e043a7a61f1e635b18.jpg
A possible description of a rare and unexplained weather phenomenon known as ball lightning has been discovered by researchers at Durham University in the United Kingdom.According to EurekAlert, physicist Emeritus Professor Brian Tanner and historian Professor Giles Gaspermade this discovery by investigating an account penned by a 12th-century Benedectine monk named Gervase from Christ Church Cathedral Prioryin Canterbury.In said account, the monk writes that “a marvellous sign descended near London” on 7 June 1195, and described a white substance emerging from a dark cloud and then forming into a spherical shape before falling.Gasper also remarked that, as Gervase “appears to be a reliable reporter,” they “believe that his description of the fiery globe on the Thames on 7 June 1195 was the first fully convincing account of ball lightning anywhere.”Prior to this discovery, the earliest report of ball lightning in England was dated to 21 October 1638 when a “great thunderstorm” occurred in Widecombe, Devon, the media outlet adds.
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/angels-or-devils-signature-arkansas-residents-search-for-words-to-describe-weird-lightning-1090804279.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/06/1083544874_112:0:1807:1271_1920x0_80_0_0_1a760cce49b68872e7fea6671a1297ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, discovery, report, ball lightning

Possible Earliest Account of Ball Lightning in England Discovered by Scientists

19:01 GMT 27.01.2022
CC0 / / Lightning strike
Lightning strike - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The phenomenon, which could have been a ball lightning sighting, supposedly occurred in 1195 in the vicinity of London.
A possible description of a rare and unexplained weather phenomenon known as ball lightning has been discovered by researchers at Durham University in the United Kingdom.
According to EurekAlert, physicist Emeritus Professor Brian Tanner and historian Professor Giles Gaspermade this discovery by investigating an account penned by a 12th-century Benedectine monk named Gervase from Christ Church Cathedral Prioryin Canterbury.
In said account, the monk writes that “a marvellous sign descended near London” on 7 June 1195, and described a white substance emerging from a dark cloud and then forming into a spherical shape before falling.
“Gervase’s description of a white substance coming out of the dark cloud, falling as a spinning fiery sphere and then having some horizontal motion is very similar to historic and contemporary descriptions of ball lightning,” Tanner said. “If Gervase is describing ball lightning, as we believe, then this would be the earliest account of this happening in England that has so far been discovered.”
Gasper also remarked that, as Gervase “appears to be a reliable reporter,” they “believe that his description of the fiery globe on the Thames on 7 June 1195 was the first fully convincing account of ball lightning anywhere.”
Lightning - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
'Angels' or 'Devil's Signature'? Arkansas Residents Search for Words to Describe Weird Lightning
17 November 2021, 15:32 GMT
Prior to this discovery, the earliest report of ball lightning in England was dated to 21 October 1638 when a “great thunderstorm” occurred in Widecombe, Devon, the media outlet adds.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese