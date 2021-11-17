Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/angels-or-devils-signature-arkansas-residents-search-for-words-to-describe-weird-lightning-1090804279.html
'Angels' or 'Devil's Signature'? Arkansas Residents Search for Words to Describe Weird Lightning
'Angels' or 'Devil's Signature'? Arkansas Residents Search for Words to Describe Weird Lightning
Red sprites are a rare natural phenomenon when huge electrical discharges occur high in the atmosphere above cumulonimbus thunderstorm clouds. 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T15:32+0000
2021-11-17T15:32+0000
devil
arkansas
news
us
storm
lightning
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106649/47/1066494720_0:138:1920:1218_1920x0_80_0_0_78739e59aa1e8c7d7d3801fabda64b6a.jpg
Residents in the US state of Arkansas were lucky to observe unusual lightning earlier this month. They saw a rare kind of lightning which is known as red sprites. Landscape photographer Paul M Smith shared some images on Facebook. His subscribers unanimously agreed that he managed to take some great shots. "Looks like a chicken claw!", one person wrote whereas another said: "Looks like angels..."However, not everyone who observed the sprites thought they were simply beautiful and impressive - some suggested that the figures looked more as though the devil had put his signature in the sky.
arkansas
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106649/47/1066494720_215:0:1920:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_3d236af97d7e4d38d0a8e801e176177d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
devil, arkansas, news, us, storm, lightning

'Angels' or 'Devil's Signature'? Arkansas Residents Search for Words to Describe Weird Lightning

15:32 GMT 17.11.2021
CC0 / / Lightning
Lightning - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Red sprites are a rare natural phenomenon when huge electrical discharges occur high in the atmosphere above cumulonimbus thunderstorm clouds.
Residents in the US state of Arkansas were lucky to observe unusual lightning earlier this month. They saw a rare kind of lightning which is known as red sprites.
Landscape photographer Paul M Smith shared some images on Facebook.
His subscribers unanimously agreed that he managed to take some great shots.
"Looks like a chicken claw!", one person wrote whereas another said: "Looks like angels..."
However, not everyone who observed the sprites thought they were simply beautiful and impressive - some suggested that the figures looked more as though the devil had put his signature in the sky.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:40 GMTRittenhouse Prosecutors’ Case Reportedly on Brink of Collapse After They Withhold Key Evidence
16:18 GMTState Dept. Employees Report Mental Health Issues Due to Afghanistan Evacuation, Says Report
16:08 GMTMysterious Cold Object in Outer Reaches of Solar System May Be Elusive 'Planet Nine' Claims Study
16:01 GMTWorld Tennis Champion Voices Concern Over Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai's Fate
15:44 GMTRZD-REC ‘Agro Express’ Train Departs Russian Federation for Uzbekistan
15:32 GMT'Angels' or 'Devil's Signature'? Arkansas Residents Search for Words to Describe Weird Lightning
15:28 GMTUK F-35 Fighter Jet From Queen Elizabeth Carrier Falls Into Mediterranean
15:25 GMTDemocrats in Multi-Million Dollar Effort to Sway Voters of Colour in Midterm Race, Reports Say
15:24 GMTBoris Johnson Tells MPs 'Mistake' Was Made Over Owen Paterson Affair But Stops Short of Apology
15:05 GMTPentagon Second-in-Command Reveals What US Knows About China’s Hypersonic Glide Vehicle Testing
14:57 GMTUS Senators Lobby India on Defending Taiwan in Case of Possible ‘Invasion’ from China
14:56 GMT'Critically Close': India's Chandrayaan-2 Narrowly Avoids Collision With NASA's Lunar Orbiter
14:55 GMTBill Gates's Company Picks Site in Wyoming for Pilot NPP
14:37 GMTCongress Politician Plans to Sue Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut for Insulting Mahatma Gandhi
14:35 GMTMerkel Says Vulnerable Consumers Need Energy Bill Help Amid Rising Prices
14:20 GMTLabour Leader Calls Boris Johnson a ‘Coward’ for Failing to Apologise Over Owen Paterson Affair
14:02 GMTIndian Space Research Agency Discovers Inflated Hot-Jupiter Around a Sub-Giant Star
14:01 GMTHackers Reportedly Go on Global Hacking Spree Targeting Media, Governments Using Israeli Spyware
13:54 GMTThree Photojournalists Attacked by Polish Soldiers Near Belarus Border, Polish Media Group Says
13:45 GMTCongress Warned of ‘Critical’ Need to Raise Debt Ceiling to Avoid Dire Scenario Triggered by Default