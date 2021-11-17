Registration was successful!
'Angels' or 'Devil's Signature'? Arkansas Residents Search for Words to Describe Weird Lightning
'Angels' or 'Devil's Signature'? Arkansas Residents Search for Words to Describe Weird Lightning
Residents in the US state of Arkansas were lucky to observe unusual lightning earlier this month. They saw a rare kind of lightning which is known as red sprites. Landscape photographer Paul M Smith shared some images on Facebook. His subscribers unanimously agreed that he managed to take some great shots. "Looks like a chicken claw!", one person wrote whereas another said: "Looks like angels..."However, not everyone who observed the sprites thought they were simply beautiful and impressive - some suggested that the figures looked more as though the devil had put his signature in the sky.
Red sprites are a rare natural phenomenon when huge electrical discharges occur high in the atmosphere above cumulonimbus thunderstorm clouds.
