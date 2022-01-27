People Attacking Meghan Markle Online Want to See Her Hurt – Media
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamIn this Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 file photo Meghan the Duchess of Sussex stands after she and her husband Britain's Prince Harry placed a Cross of Remembrance as they attend the official opening of the annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Bouzy also claimed that, while initially the Duchess of Sussex was bashed for “coming in as an outsider”and “disrupting the Royal Family,” after the Megxit she was being slammed for “taking” Prince Harry “away from the family."
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's wife, has ended up in the crosshairs of a veritable “hate-for-profit enterprise,” and is being “actively targeted” by three YouTube channels that accumulated a total of 497 million views, The Daily Express reports, citing data provided by “analytics service” Bot Sentinel.
According to the newspaper, Bot Sentinel Christopher Bouzy argued that online bots involved in this campaign won't stop until “something happens” to Markle.
“There is no doubt about what these people are doing, when you look at these tweets and constantly see people attacking her, what’s the end game? If she has already left the UK, she and Harry don’t have any royal duties or anything so why are they still attacking her,” he said. “I believe that the end game is they want to see something happen to her, they want to see that it boils over so that she hurts herself or maybe someone hurts her or the marriage goes bust.”
As Bot Sentinel reportedly analysed data from as far back as 2018, before Meghan and Harry distanced themselves from the British Royal Family, Bouzy alleged that the narrative of these attacks changed after the so-called Megxit occurred.
“When they left for the US it went to ‘oh she is taking him away from the family,’ ‘he is abandoning the family' and over time it's just morphed. In the beginning, it was about Megxit and ‘we want her to go,” he explained. “Well she is gone now and these accounts are still attacking her, they are still going after her so the motivation, in the beginning, was more or less about attacking her for coming in as an outsider, coming in as an American, and disrupting the Royal Family. Now the narrative is just complete conspiracy theories and just a complete load of nonsense at this point.”