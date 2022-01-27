People Attacking Meghan Markle Online Want to See Her Hurt – Media

“When they left for the US it went to ‘oh she is taking him away from the family,’ ‘he is abandoning the family' and over time it's just morphed. In the beginning, it was about Megxit and ‘we want her to go,” he explained. “Well she is gone now and these accounts are still attacking her, they are still going after her so the motivation, in the beginning, was more or less about attacking her for coming in as an outsider, coming in as an American, and disrupting the Royal Family. Now the narrative is just complete conspiracy theories and just a complete load of nonsense at this point.”