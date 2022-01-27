https://sputniknews.com/20220127/bill--melinda-gates-foundation-reportedly-plans-massive-bump-in-spending-following-couples-divorce-1092562790.html

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Reportedly Plans Massive Bump in Spending Despite Couple’s Divorce

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Reportedly Plans Massive Bump in Spending Despite Couple’s Divorce

The tech billionaire and his wife finalized their divorce in August after announcing their separation in May. The couple did not elaborate on what caused them... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-27T19:10+0000

2022-01-27T19:10+0000

2022-01-27T19:25+0000

bill gates

bill & melinda gates foundation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083337717_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6009f2e30a5111b6d471c087281b9baf.jpg

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will expand its operations in 2022, notwithstanding their founders’ divorce, chief executive officer Mark Suzman has assured.Speaking to the Financial Times, Suzman said that the foundation’s decision to expand grantmaking was motivated by the Covid pandemic, which has been blamed for halting and reversing anti-poverty, development and health initiatives in poor nations.Suzman, who joined Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates along with three other trustees after former trustee and billionaire Warren Buffett resigned last year, characterized the couple’s divorce as “a shock” to the foundation, but added that the pair has nonetheless continued to work “very efficiently” after separating.The couple has poured an additional $15 billion into the $50 billion foundation after their divorce.The other new members of the new board include Zimbabwean billionaire and vaccine envoy Strive Masiyiwa, London School of economics director Minouche Shafik, and charity consultant Tom Tierney.Gates recently put out conflicting predictions about the future of Covid, saying in December that the global health emergency could end in 2022 and that the Omicron variant could come to be treated like the seasonal flu, but also warning that vaccines may be required for “years” to come, and announcing last week that new, deadlier diseases may soon befall the planet.

https://sputniknews.com/20211230/top-10-richest-people-on-earth-got-wealthier-by-over-400-bln-in-2021-bloomberg-index-shows-1091924557.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220120/bill-gates-warns-about-possible-deadly-pandemics-makes-150-million-donation-to-fight-viral-threat-1092394548.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

bill gates, bill & melinda gates foundation