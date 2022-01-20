https://sputniknews.com/20220120/bill-gates-warns-about-possible-deadly-pandemics-makes-150-million-donation-to-fight-viral-threat-1092394548.html

Bill Gates Warns About Possible Deadly Pandemics, Makes $150 Million Donation to Fight Viral Threat

Jeremy Farrar, director of a UK biomedical charity, Wellcome Trust, also remarked that none of them “believe Omicron will be the last variant, or that Covid-19... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

Famous philanthropist Bill Gates has warned that COVID-19 is not the worst pandemic that may befall the world in the future.According to Financial Times, Gates argued that, despite how highly transmissible the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID turned out to be, “the world could have had to face a pathogen causing a far higher rate of fatalities or severe disease”, as the newspaper put it.This development comes as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and British biomedical charity Wellcome Trust pledged $150 million each to combat COVID-19 and to prepare for future pandemics.The $300 million donation is expected to go to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) that was established five years ago, and which leads an initiative called Covax whose goal is to distribute COVID vaccines across the developing world.CEPI has already provided funding for 14 vaccine projects, including those of AstraZeneca, Moderna and Novavax, with Gates saying that “those vaccines made a huge difference, saving lots of lives and getting out very quickly".CEPI CEO Richard Hatchett also remarked that, while “delivering vaccines in 11 months” as they did back in 2020 was “unprecedented”, it was “certainly not good enough."

