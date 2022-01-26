https://sputniknews.com/20220126/white-house-press-secretary-jen-psaki-holds-briefing-1092532795.html

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Holds Briefing

Watch a live broadcast from Washington, DC where White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing.This comes shortly before the US is expected to provide a written response to Russia's security guarantee proposals it previously offered to the US and NATO in order to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine.A new round of negotiations between top Russian and American officials is expected to take place after Washington responds to Moscow's proposals.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

