Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: NATO Has Delivered Written Response to Russian Security Proposal, Stoltenberg Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220126/white-house-press-secretary-jen-psaki-holds-briefing-1092532795.html
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Holds Briefing
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Holds Briefing
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a meeting in Geneva last week to discuss the latest developments over... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-26T19:49+0000
2022-01-26T19:49+0000
jen psaki
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091890764_0:0:3066:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_4cabded195a09be1ef0fcbc0128d81cb.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from Washington, DC where White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing.This comes shortly before the US is expected to provide a written response to Russia's security guarantee proposals it previously offered to the US and NATO in order to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine.A new round of negotiations between top Russian and American officials is expected to take place after Washington responds to Moscow's proposals.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091890764_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0db6420674b44314a51d983e139b2813.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jen psaki, us

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Holds Briefing

19:49 GMT 26.01.2022
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINPress Secretary Jen Psaki holds a media briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 23, 2021
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a media briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a meeting in Geneva last week to discuss the latest developments over Ukraine tensions and the security proposals that were presented by Russia last month.
Watch a live broadcast from Washington, DC where White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing.
This comes shortly before the US is expected to provide a written response to Russia's security guarantee proposals it previously offered to the US and NATO in order to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine.
A new round of negotiations between top Russian and American officials is expected to take place after Washington responds to Moscow's proposals.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese