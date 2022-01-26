White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Holds Briefing

Watch a live broadcast from Washington, DC where White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing.This comes shortly before the US is expected to provide a written response to Russia's security guarantee proposals it previously offered to the US and NATO in order to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine.A new round of negotiations between top Russian and American officials is expected to take place after Washington responds to Moscow's proposals.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a meeting in Geneva last week to discuss the latest developments over Ukraine tensions and the security proposals that were presented by Russia last month.
