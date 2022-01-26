https://sputniknews.com/20220126/to-infinity-and-beyond-nancy-1092541099.html

To Infinity and Beyond, Nancy!

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her intention to run for reelection on Tuesday, hoping to continue her more than 30-year tenure in Congress. In a video statement uploaded on her political Twitter account, Pelosi, a Democrat from California, stated that she is "running for reelection to Congress and respectfully seek your support," for which she will be "greatly honored by it and grateful." This would be her 19th consecutive term as a House member.The 81-year-old Pelosi made history as the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House in 2007. Her post puts her second in the line for the presidency after Vice President Kamala Harris.However, given that Pelosi said in 2018 that this would be her final term as Speaker, she has not confirmed whether or not she will continue on in the post after the midterm elections.Maybe this go-around she will be able to overcome all adversity with good spirits and youthful agility, especially amid the ongoing concerns of the president being too old, and the party's sinking ratings ahead of the midterm elections.

