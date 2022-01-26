https://sputniknews.com/20220126/scholz-biden-will-reportedly-meet-in-washington-on-7-february-1092533003.html

German Chancellor Scholz, Biden Will Meet in Washington in February

German Chancellor Scholz, Biden Will Meet in Washington in February

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German cabinet has confirmed that Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Washington in February, a government spokesperson told Sputnik on... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-26T15:29+0000

2022-01-26T15:29+0000

2022-01-26T16:01+0000

joe biden

olaf scholz

nord stream 2

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092533073_0:0:2939:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_169ed8cda5b6fda55c4784251d1e8f0c.jpg

"I can confirm that Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Washington in February," the spokesperson said. Earlier in the day, Bild reported, citing government sources, that Scholz will meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington on 7 February.According to the publication, the meeting will be held at the White House. The parties will discuss the reaction to the allegedly possible Russian aggression against Ukraine, it said.This is going to be Scholz's first meeting with Biden since he was elected German Chancellor in early December to succeed Angela Merkel. Germany has found itself in the epicentre of tensions between Russia and NATO over Ukraine as the West has repeatedly threatened Moscow with unprecedented sanctions should it invade Ukraine. Among other measures, Washington has been reportedly planning to persuade Berlin not to put the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into service.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, olaf scholz, nord stream 2