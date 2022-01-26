Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220126/scholz-biden-will-reportedly-meet-in-washington-on-7-february-1092533003.html
German Chancellor Scholz, Biden Will Meet in Washington in February
German Chancellor Scholz, Biden Will Meet in Washington in February
26.01.2022
joe biden
olaf scholz
nord stream 2
"I can confirm that Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Washington in February," the spokesperson said. Earlier in the day, Bild reported, citing government sources, that Scholz will meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington on 7 February.According to the publication, the meeting will be held at the White House. The parties will discuss the reaction to the allegedly possible Russian aggression against Ukraine, it said.This is going to be Scholz's first meeting with Biden since he was elected German Chancellor in early December to succeed Angela Merkel. Germany has found itself in the epicentre of tensions between Russia and NATO over Ukraine as the West has repeatedly threatened Moscow with unprecedented sanctions should it invade Ukraine. Among other measures, Washington has been reportedly planning to persuade Berlin not to put the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into service.
joe biden, olaf scholz, nord stream 2

German Chancellor Scholz, Biden Will Meet in Washington in February

15:29 GMT 26.01.2022 (Updated: 16:01 GMT 26.01.2022)
© REUTERS / MICHELE TANTUSSIGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 26, 2022.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
© REUTERS / MICHELE TANTUSSI
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German cabinet has confirmed that Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Washington in February, a government spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday but did not provide other details.
"I can confirm that Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Washington in February," the spokesperson said.
Earlier in the day, Bild reported, citing government sources, that Scholz will meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington on 7 February.
According to the publication, the meeting will be held at the White House. The parties will discuss the reaction to the allegedly possible Russian aggression against Ukraine, it said.
This is going to be Scholz's first meeting with Biden since he was elected German Chancellor in early December to succeed Angela Merkel.
Germany has found itself in the epicentre of tensions between Russia and NATO over Ukraine as the West has repeatedly threatened Moscow with unprecedented sanctions should it invade Ukraine. Among other measures, Washington has been reportedly planning to persuade Berlin not to put the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into service.
