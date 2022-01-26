Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Takes Questions From MPs Amid 'Partygate' Row
https://sputniknews.com/20220126/austria-says-nord-stream-2-not-europes-only-lever-to-sanction-russia-urges-cooperation-1092526766.html
Austria Says Nord Stream 2 Not Europe's Only Lever to Sanction Russia, Urges Cooperation
Austria Says Nord Stream 2 Not Europe's Only Lever to Sanction Russia, Urges Cooperation
VIENNA (Sputnik) - The yet-to-be-launched Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not the only lever Europe could pull to punish Russia in the event of... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-26T10:54+0000
2022-01-26T10:53+0000
austria
russia
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092065624_0:87:3335:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_ab729bc870b17eb7e79ccd11a1f602fc.jpg
"The pipeline has not started to operate, and gas is not being pumped," Schallenberg told Austria's ORF channel, adding that "If we intend to respond to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine ... we have other levers that we intend to use and will use."The minister advised against tying the Europe-Russia economic relations to Nord Stream 2 exclusively and added that "we are working on an extensive package of painful economic and financial sanctions."Schallenberg said that both Russia and Europe can achieve "sustainable stability and security in Europe" not in spite of each other but together with each other. He stressed that Russia is the biggest country in Europe and the biggest "EU neighbour.""This geographical and political reality cannot be denied," Schallenberg said.The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, designed to deliver gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, was completed in September 2021. The process of certifying Nord Stream 2 AG as the pipeline’s independent operator is currently underway to ensure the project complies with the conditions of the 2019 EU Gas Directive. German regulators are expected to decide on the certification in the second half of 2022.
https://sputniknews.com/20220123/ukrainian-diplomat-likens-german-failure-to-block-nord-stream-2-to-nazi-atrocities-during-wwii-1092464720.html
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092065624_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e7a0b6b7e31c00d89df4f96c8bb30be.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
austria, russia, nord stream 2

Austria Says Nord Stream 2 Not Europe's Only Lever to Sanction Russia, Urges Cooperation

10:54 GMT 26.01.2022
© REUTERS / Maxim ShemetovFILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
© REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
Subscribe
VIENNA (Sputnik) - The yet-to-be-launched Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not the only lever Europe could pull to punish Russia in the event of aggression against Ukraine, but common security on the European continent requires cooperation with Moscow, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Wednesday.
"The pipeline has not started to operate, and gas is not being pumped," Schallenberg told Austria's ORF channel, adding that "If we intend to respond to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine ... we have other levers that we intend to use and will use."
The minister advised against tying the Europe-Russia economic relations to Nord Stream 2 exclusively and added that "we are working on an extensive package of painful economic and financial sanctions."
Schallenberg said that both Russia and Europe can achieve "sustainable stability and security in Europe" not in spite of each other but together with each other. He stressed that Russia is the biggest country in Europe and the biggest "EU neighbour."
"This geographical and political reality cannot be denied," Schallenberg said.
Cadets of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic walk during the ceremony in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Ukrainian Diplomat Likens German Failure to Block Nord Stream 2 to Nazi Atrocities During WWII
23 January, 15:39 GMT
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, designed to deliver gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, was completed in September 2021. The process of certifying Nord Stream 2 AG as the pipeline’s independent operator is currently underway to ensure the project complies with the conditions of the 2019 EU Gas Directive. German regulators are expected to decide on the certification in the second half of 2022.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese